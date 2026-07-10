Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD dropped in Malaysia, Model Y L now the only AWD – Performance soon?

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / July 10 2026 1:46 pm

If you’ve been eyeing a dual-motor Tesla Model Y, the window to get one has just about almost closed. The Model Y Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive has disappeared from the Tesla Malaysia configurator.

What’s left on the order page is a three-model line-up: the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive at RM195,450, the Model Y Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive at RM216,450, and the six-seater Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive at RM260,000.

In other words, every five-seater Model Y you can now order new in Malaysia is rear-wheel drive, and the only way into a dual-motor Model Y is to go long – the stretched, three-row L.

The Premium LR AWD was the enthusiast’s pick of the standard-wheelbase range. Dual motors, 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and a 15-speaker sound system with subwoofer versus the nine speakers of the rear-drive cars. Its exit also leaves a rather large hole in the ladder. Where buyers previously had a RM26,000 step from the LR RWD to the LR AWD, and then RM17,550 more to the L, there is now a single RM43,550 leap from RM216,450 straight to RM260,000.

If you actually really want a LR AWD, at the time of writing, there are still a small number of Model Y Premium Long Range AWD units sitting in Tesla Malaysia’s new car inventory. These are already-built cars in fixed specifications, so you take the colour, wheels and interior as they come – but they’re also typically quicker to deliver than a customised built to spec factory order.

Once those are gone, that’s it for the dual-motor five-seater Model Y here, unless Tesla brings in the Model Y Performance – the blistering quick 3.5-second range-topper that debuted in August 2025 and still hasn’t been confirmed for Malaysia.

In Australia which is a right hand drive market like ours, the Model Y Performance is priced 19% above the L and 30% above the LR AWD. So it might be RM300k-ish. Pricey, but for 3.5 seconds to 100 km/h, adaptive damping with Standard/Sport/Track modes, 21-inch Arachnid 2.0 forged wheels, red calipers, sports seats and 580 km of WLTP range, there is an audience.

However, that direct translation in pricing might not be possible because while Australia gets most of their Model Y from Giga Shanghai like us, the Model Y Performance comes from Giga Berlin. In Malaysian context, it would attract a higher tax than Giga Shanghai cars because of different trade agreements between Germany and China.

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