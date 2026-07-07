Tesla Model Y L launched in the US – Premium AWD at RM253k, made in Texas, costs 24% more than in China

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Gerard Lye / July 7 2026 10:13 am

While the Tesla Model Y L has been available in Malaysia since the start of April this year, the United States is only now welcoming the three-row electric SUV. Offered in a sole Premium All-Wheel drive variant, the Model Y L retails for USD61,990 (about RM253k) and arrives first as a Launch Series offering.

For the money, buyers get a dual-motor setup and an 83-kWh battery pack that delivers an EPA-rated 523 km (325 miles) of range, a top speed of 201 km/h (125 mph) and a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of 4.4 seconds. Compared to a non-L Premium AWD, the stretched model gives up just little over three km (two miles) of range but its 0-96 km/h time is less by 0.2 seconds.

Unlike our Model Y L, the one sold in the US is not assembled in China but instead rolls off the line at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas in Austin. Naturally, production and supply chain costs differ, as the same car in China costs 339,000 yuan (USD 50k or RM203k) – the US-made version costs about 24% more. In Malaysia, we pay RM260,000 for the Model Y L.

According to Tesla US’ official website, the Launch Series comes with extras like a puddle light with the brand’s Plaid logo, suede dashboard trim, a Plaid badge on the tailgate, interior ‘Launch Series’ script, floor mats and branded sill plates.

The kit list of the Model Y L Premium AWD is similar to the non-L version, with the former gaining things like second-row seat ventilation and powered armrests, three additional speakers for a total of 18 as well as vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability (120 volts, 20 amps). Both share the same towing capacity at 1,588 kg (3,500 pounds).

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