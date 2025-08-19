2025 Tesla Model Y L launched in China – 6 seats, long wheelbase; up to 751 km CLTC EV range; from RM199k

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Gerard Lye / August 19 2025 11:32 am

After some brief teasing, Tesla has officially launched the new Model Y L in China. As its name implies, this is the long-wheelbase version of the current Juniper facelift, which you can identify by the rather creative badge at the back. This writer deduces that the ‘Y’ being “shadowed” twice over points towards both the longer body and three-row seating that the Model Y L offers.

Yes, where the normal Model Y has seating for up to five people across two rows, the L version swaps out the second-row bench for two captain chairs and adds on a 50:50 split-folding bench in the third row for a 2-2-2 layout. Those captain chairs are pretty fancy too, as they feature power-folding armrests, ventilation and heating functions, and can be electronically folded (up to 125 degrees of recline angle) for even more cargo space.

There’s also a panoramic glass sunroof to allow for more natural light to come in, with Tesla claiming a “wide and bright view” and that “each seat offers ample headroom and legroom.” The company also points out that the maximum expandable cargo volume is 2,539 litres compared to 2,130 litres for the normal Model Y.

To enable all this additional space, the Model Y L measures 4,976 mm long, 1,982 mm wide (mirrors folded; 2,129 mm when extended), 1,668 mm tall and its wheelbase measures 3,040 mm. By comparison, the regular Model Y is 4,797 mm long, 1,624 mm tall and its wheelbase is 2,891 mm long.

Based on the figures, the Model Y L is 179 mm longer overall, all of which appears to have gone to stretching the wheelbase. The difference in height of 44 mm reflects the redesigned roofline, which is necessary so passengers in the third row can preserve their necks. This, along with the revised rear spoiler, results in a drag coefficient of 0.216.

It’s worth pointing that in the United States, the pre-Juniper Model Y was offered with optional third-row seats for 2-3-2 layout. However, the additional seats were shoehorned into a vehicle that saw no change to its size and made the third row a cramped place to be in.

At the front of the cabin, the Model Y L looks nearly identical to its short-wheelbase stablemate. However, there are some minor improvements, including a larger central touchscreen that now measures 16 inches (our Model Y gets a 15.4-inch unit). The control panel at the tail end of the centre console is still here above an air vent, which works together with additional vents in the B- and C-pillars to keep occupants comfortable.

CarNewsChina also reports the wireless charging pad has been upgraded to support simultaneous fast charging (with air cooling) at up to 50W and 30W, while the new Tesla Audio system gains a subwoofer at the base of the centre console and two additional speakers in the overhead beam for a total of 19 sound outlets. The front seats also get a power-extendable under-thigh support now, while charging ports are available for every seats in the second and third row.

In terms of pricing, the Model Y L retails for 339,000 yuan (about RM199k), making it the most expensive version of the Model Y in China. For context, the Long Range All-Wheel Drive costs 313,500 (RM184k), while the Rear-Wheel Drive is at 263,500 yuan (RM155k).

The powertrain is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup featuring an 82-kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery that powers a front electric motor rated at 193 PS (190 hp or 142 kW) and a rear unit with 269 PS (266 hp or 198 kW).

This setup enables a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 201 km/h. As for the range, the CLTC-rated figure is 751 km, which is just one km more than the LR AWD that shares the same top speed but is quicker in the century sprint at 4.3 seconds.

Optional add-ons include alternative paint finishes priced at either 8,000 or 12,000 yuan (RM4.7k or RM7k) and enhanced driver assistance packages that come in two tiers listed at 32,000 and 64,000 yuan (RM19k and RM38k). The Model Y L only comes with 19-inch aero wheels in a different design to those seen on the standard-wheelbase variants, and there’s a new Cosmic Silver exterior paint.

