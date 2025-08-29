2026 Tesla Model Y Performance debuts – top-spec Juniper packs 460 hp; 0-100 in 3.5s, 250 km/h, 580 km

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Gerard Lye / August 29 2025 2:54 pm

As teased previously, the latest Tesla Model Y Performance has made its debut as the top-spec variant in the Juniper facelift line-up. Launching in Europe, the Middle East and Africa first, the Model Y Performance shares quite a bit in common with the current-day Model 3 Performance while also gaining some improvements in other areas.

Like its sedan stablemate, the fast SUV gets Tesla’s Performance 4DU drive system that sees two electric motors – one for each axle – provide a total output of 460 hp. As such, the Model Y Performance needs 3.5 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

For context, the Long Range AWD variant we currently get here needs 4.8 seconds and maxes out at 201 km/h. Range is the price to pay for the added grunt, with the Performance providing up to 580 km following the WLTP standard instead of 600 km that you get from the Long Range AWD.

According to Top Gear, the Performance gets an upgraded battery pack that doesn’t weigh more than what’s found in the standard Model Y, but is fitted with new cells that offer higher energy density.

In addition to the electric motors, another piece of tech that the Model Y Performance takes from its Model 3 equivalent is the latter’s adaptive damping, which is paired with new springs, roll bars, bushings and improvements to the rear body structure for increased torsional stiffness.

The Model Y Performance is identified by its new front and rear bumpers that reduce drag and lift, along with a carbon-fibre rear spoiler and red brake callipers (with uprated rotors and pads). Those 21-inch ‘Arachnid 2.0’ alloy wheels are also new, and there’s a “not-a-Plaid” badge on the rear tailgate.

As for the interior, there’s carbon-fibre trim on the dashboard and door cards, and the front seats are of a Performance-specific design (check the badge on the seatback) with power-adjustable thigh support as well as heating and ventilation functions. The infotainment screen has also grown in size to 16 inches (from 15.4 inches), mimicking the unit found in the long-wheelbase Model Y L that launched in China recently. The new screen is said to pack nearly 80% more pixels.

While the Model Y Performance will initially be launched in selected markets, we expect it to inevitably make its way to Malaysia. Expect it to cost more than the Long Range AWD variant, which is currently going for RM242,450. To extrapolate, the Model Y Performance in the United Kingdom is listed at 61,990 pounds (about RM354k), which is 10,000 pounds (RM57k) or 19% more than the one-step-below Long Range AWD at 51,990 pounds (RM297k).

This represents the single largest jump in price between variants, as the price gap between the three options below the Performance is either 4,000 pounds (from the 44,990-pound RWD to the 48,990 pound Long Range RWD) or 3,000 pounds (from the Long Range RWD to the Long Range AWD), with the increments in percentage being 9% and 6% respectively.

In Malaysia, the Model Y in Long Range AWD guise sells for RM242,450, which is RM47,000 or 24% more than the base RWD at RM195,450 – there are only two options currently. If we apply the UK’s 19% increase from the Long Range AWD to the Performance, we’re looking at a projected asking price of around RM288,500 for the Performance.

For further context, if we look at the Model 3 sold here, the step up from the base RWD (RM181,000) to the Long Range AWD (RM210,000) is RM29,000 or 16%. From the Long Range AWD to the Performance is an additional RM32,000 or 15.2%.

