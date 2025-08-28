2026 Tesla Model Y Performance teased before debut?

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Mick Chan / August 28 2025 1:05 pm

Spoiler alert, so reads the X post by the Tesla Europe & Middle East channel. The wordplay is, of course, in reference to the bootlid addition depicted in the 10-second long teaser clip, which is a component that is found on the Performance derivative of Tesla models, most recently the Model 3 Performance that was launched for the Malaysian market in May 2024.

The high-performance contemporary of the Model Y “Juniper”, the Model 3 Performance packs a dual-motor AWD powertrain that outputs 460 hp in our market, though the US market version gets an even more potent 510 hp powertrain. Official details have yet to emerge at this time, though the specifications of the upcoming Model Y Performance can be expected to mirror those of the Model 3 Performance.

While the Model 3 Performance does the 0-100 km/h sprint in a claimed 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 261 km/h, a similarly endowed Model Y Performance may attain numbers close to those, albeit likely to be slightly lower given its SUV form.

For reference in terms of battery range, the Model Y Juniper in base form is rated at 466 km (WLTP) and 551 for the Long Range AWD; the Model 3 Performance does 528 km (WLTP) versus the Model 3 Long Range AWD that does 629 km (WLTP). Should the same battery and powertrain combinations materialise for the Model Y Performance, this can be also expected to have less range than the Model Y Long Range AWD.

Other revisions we can expect relative to the existing versions of the Model Y Juniper should include uprated chassis equipment to cope with the increased powertrain outputs. Should this mirror the approach taken with the Model 3 Performance, this would include using adaptive dampers, new springs, bushings and anti-roll bars, and a lower ride height, along with different wheels housing larger brakes.

Possible inclusions to distinguish the Model Y Performance from its lesser stablemates could also be carbon-fibre trim and alloy-faced pedals, and more apparently, more heavily-bolstered front seats as in the Model 3 Performance.

Software for the Model Y Performance could include functions found in the Model 3 Performance, such as Track Mode which brings new calibration for the motors and dampers, while a drift mode and adjustment of stability control intervention, as well as front-to-rear torque split could potentially also carry over to the Model Y Performance.

More will be known officially when Tesla unveils its latest product on August 29, tomorrow.

Spoiler alert pic.twitter.com/mEcYSAt2Gj — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) August 27, 2025

