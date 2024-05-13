2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance in Malaysia – 460 hp, 0-100 km/h in 3.1 secs, 528 km range, from RM244k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / May 13 2024 12:22 pm

Less than a month after its reveal, the new Tesla Model 3 Performance has now made its Malaysian debut at the Tesla Experience Centre Cyberjaya. This more athletic version of the facelifted Highland model represents something of a bargain, priced from just RM243,700 on-the-road without insurance (RM242,000 nett, plus a RM1,000 order fee, a RM500 delivery and admin fee, and a RM200 number plate fee).

For that, you get an uprated dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain that produces 460 hp. That’s somewhat down on the US, where the Model 3 Performance is available with up to 510 hp, reportedly due to a larger 82 kWh Panasonic battery (versus the smaller 79 kWh LG pack we allegedly get).

Still, that’s enough for it to get from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds – with a one-foot rollout subtracted, of course, as is typical of Tesla. Top speed is rated at 261 km/h, while its WLTP-rated range is quoted at 528 km, versus 513 km for the rear-wheel-drive model and 629 km for the AWD Long Range.

To harness the extra, um, performance, the Model 3 Performance now comes with adaptive dampers for the first time, along with new springs, bushings and anti-roll bars, lowering the ride height by 10 mm. This works in concert with the latest Track Mode V3 that features all-new calibration for the motors and dampers, plus a drift mode and the ability to adjust the stability control intervention and the torque split between the front and rear wheels (now labeled Understeer to Oversteer).

Visually, the Model 3 Performance is as per the Highland model with its slimmer headlights and C-shaped taillights. However, you now get new bumpers to help differentiate it from the cooking models, incorporating air curtain inlets and a new splitter at the front, along with a subtle rear diffuser.

This is in addition to the usual Performance tweaks such as the all-black exterior trim and a carbon fibre rear lip spoiler. You also receive larger brakes with red callipers to ensure that the car is able to stop just as fast as it can accelerate, hidden behind 20-inch “Warp” forged black alloy wheels wrapped in staggered Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres that measure 235/35R20 at the front and 275/30R20 at the rear.

Inside, the Performance is enhanced with carbon fibre trim, alloy pedals and new, heavily-bolstered sports seats with integrated headrests and no rear pockets – these feature a new hyperspace “Performance” graphic also seen on the new rear badge. Beyond that, the car is identical to the regular Highland, coming with a new three-spoke steering wheel, no indicator and wiper stalks, a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and an eight-inch rear touchscreen.

This being a Tesla, there are a range of costly options, including paint – anything other than the standard Pearl White costs between RM5,000 to an eye-watering RM11,000 for the new Ultra Red, while a white interior is an additional RM5,000. There’s also the RM16,000 Enhanced Autopilot package and the infamous (and currently non-functional) RM32,000 Full Self Driving pack.

