Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift in Malaysia – first units of RWD, Long Range EVs delivered to customers

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / November 29 2023 1:20 pm

Deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift have commenced in Malaysia today, and customers have started taking delivery of their new vehicles at Tesla Malaysia’s Cyberjaya headquarters with more deliveries to come in the course of the day.

Thus far, around 20 customers have collected their new EVs this morning, and more deliveries will take place this afternoon, with a total of around 100 customers expected to take delivery of their cars today.

Tesla Malaysia has also launched Premium Connectivity for this market through the Tesla mobile app, for data-enabled features including music and media streaming, live traffic visualisation and more, and is priced at RM35.99 per month. This is offered on a free trial basis for the first 30 days upon taking delivery.

The Premium Connectivity service is tied to the Tesla app, and for Tesla vehicles bought through non-official channels, this will be priced according to the market where the vehicle was first registered. For example, if the parallel-imported Tesla vehicle was first sold in the United Kingdom, pricing for Premium Connectivity will be quoted in pounds sterling.



Customers who purchase their vehicles from Tesla Malaysia will also be invited to join Tesla Owners Club Malaysia, which brings members privileges from Tesla partners, in addition to getting connected with existing members of the Tesla community, says Tesla Malaysia.

Owners of the new Model 3 in Malaysia presently have access to four Supercharger locations and six destination charging locations. A new batch of chargers will be brought online in the coming months across several states, says Tesla Malaysia.

The Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift takes up to 250 kW of DC charging in Long Range AWD guise, offering up to 513 km of range on the WLTP cycle, while the base RWD supports up to 170 kW of DC charging with up to 629 km of range (WLTP). With the Supercharger V3, the Model 3 can be recharged to gain 282 km of range in just 15 minute, according to Tesla Malaysia.

