Tesla Malaysia launches HQ in Cyberjaya – customer vehicle deliveries and servicing here; 8 Superchargers

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / October 2 2023 11:17 am

Tesla Malaysia has officially launched its headquarters in Cyberjaya, which serves as its head office, Experience Centre and service centre. This is in line with the EV maker’s investment plan for Malaysia that also sees a Supercharger network being set up, along with more Experience Centres – we previously reported on one located in Pavilion Damansara Heights that is expected to be opened this month.

Tesla’s Cyberjaya HQ, which was completed in just two months, is a central hub for all corporate operations, marketing, training and customer support activities. The service centre there comes equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and is staffed by trained technicians, backed by a dedicated parts warehouse.

At present, both the Model 3 and Model Y are available for order, with first deliveries of the former set to take place in late 2023 – pricing starts from RM189,000 for the base Rear-Wheel Drive variant. Meanwhile, customer units of the Model Y are estimated to be delivered after in Model 3 in early 2024, and the fully electric crossover starts from RM199,000 for the base Rear-Wheel Drive variant.

Deliveries of customer units will take place at the Cyberjaya facility, so if you’ve placed an order, you’ll be picking up your new Tesla there. The facility also has eight Supercharger stations and 12 Wall Connector chargers, although these are for internal use only for now – the company will decide later if these will be open to use by the public.

