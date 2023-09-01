Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift revealed, RWD and LR AWD open for order in Malaysia from RM189,000

In Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 1 September 2023 8:44 am / 6 comments

Tesla has unveiled the facelifted Tesla Model 3, which has been known by the codename ‘Project Highland’ for some time now. Although what you can see from the exterior is mainly a new front end inspired by the Tesla Roadster, Tesla says they have changed more than 50% of the parts on the Model 3.

Before we get into the details, we’ll get the most important part out of the way first – ordering is now open in Malaysia! Here’s the prices:

Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive – RM189,000

Tesla Model 3 LR All Wheel Drive – RM218,000

You can order one now for a non-refundable RM1,000 fee. Estimated delivery is late 2023, which is ahead of the Model Y’s early 2024 delivery time.

The Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive with a single rear-mounted can do the 100 km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds, onto a top speed of 201 km/h. Maximum range is 513 km according to the WLTP cycle.

The pricier Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (commonly called the LR) is much faster thanks to two motors – the 100 km/h sprint can be done in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is the same 201 km/h. Max range is 629 km thanks to a bigger battery. No Tesla Model 3 Performance available to order for now.

Pearl White Multi-Coat is the standard paint included, and you can add RM5,000 for Solid Black or Deep Blue Metallic. Upgrading to Stealth Grey costs RM7,500, while the most expensive Ultra Red is RM11,000. Stealth Grey and Ultra Red are new colour options.

By default, the Malaysian spec Model 3 comes with 18 inch Photon wheels, but you can upgrade to 19 inch Nova wheels for RM7,500. A black interior is standard, but a white interior upgrade can be picked for a RM5,000 upgrade.

Just like the Model Y, when it comes to driver aids Autopilot is included but upgrading to Enhanced Autopilot costs RM16,000 and Full Self-Driving is RM32,000.

The exterior sees a subtle yet noticeable transformation. The front lights are slimmer and sleeker, with more prominent LED daytime running lights. The fog lamps have been eliminated, replaced by a single central vent that gives the car a more aggressive look. The rear also gets new tail lights, and the bumper has been redesigned.

Inside, the dashboard has been redesigned with LED lighting and customisable dash trim. Tesla also says they have improved the quality of materials, aiming for a more luxurious feel. There’s more use of aluminium trim highlights around the cabin, so it doesn’t look so barebones.

The tech-savvy will appreciate the brighter and more responsive dashboard screen. The screen now allows you to turn off the passenger side AC blower to save on electricity if you’re driving alone, but like the previous Model 3, blower angle is still adjustable via the screen only, with no physical knobs.

The steering wheel is of a new design and now houses the indicators, eliminating the need for stalks, which might be either a good thing or bad thing depending on if you can get used to it.

Although it is a small car that competes with the BMW 3 Series, the car now also features a rear cabin screen for passengers, allowing them to control the stereo and climate, and even watch movies or play games.

One of the standout features is the focus on reducing cabin noise. Acoustic glass now extends to the rear windows, and additional sound insulation has been added. Tesla claims a 30% improvement in wind and ambient noise, 25% improvement in impact noises (think potholes, rough roads), and a 20% improvement in road noise, making the ride quieter and more comfortable.

Other interior comfort improvements include adjustments to the geometry of the seats to make them more comfortable. They re now perforated, serving both an aesthetic and functional purpose. The front seats now get ventilation in addition to the heating that was already previously available.

Tesla has also tinkered with the suspension – it gets new springs and dampers and a revised subframe design. It also gets fitted new comfort-oriented tyres, aiming to improve the ride quality.

The Bluetooth system now has two separate systems with microphones on each side of the car for improved audio during phone calls. Wi-Fi connectivity has been enhanced, allowing for downloads even when slightly farther away from a router. Tesla says Ultra-Wide Band gives better Phone Key performance.

The car’s audio system has been upgraded to include 17 speakers with dual amp and dual subwoofers, up from the previous 14. However, this is only for the LR AWD model, as the RM189k RWD model gets a 9 speaker single amp system.

The Model 3 now comes with a USB-C port that can charge at 65 watts, powerful enough to charge a laptop like a Macbook Air. This is in addition to two other USB-C ports in the back, ensuring that all passengers can keep their devices charged.

No changes under the hood – the motor and battery remains the same. Aerodynamic changes have led to an 8% improvement in efficiency and thus range, pushing the car’s range to 554 kilometers for the rear-wheel-drive version and 678 kilometers for the dual-motor long-range version.

The car’s drag coefficient has been reduced to 0.219 Cd from 0.225 Cd, making the new Model 3 the most aerodynamic Tesla yet, though streamliner designed cars like the Hyundai ioniq 6’s 0.21 Cd and the EQS’s 0.20 Cd still has it beat.

The refreshed Tesla Model 3 is now open for order in Malaysia, with deliveries estimated in late 2023. Are you going to order one?

