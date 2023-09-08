Tesla Showroom in Pavilion Damansara Heights under construction, scheduled for October 2023 opening?

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 8 September 2023 10:38 am / 0 comments

This might be the site of the first permanent Tesla showroom in Malaysia, according to a photo posted by X user @Kevin013821 on the social media platform yesterday. The Pavilion Damansara Heights mall is scheduled to be opened in October 2023 so the Tesla outlet is likely to be open by then as well.

Tesla showrooms basically serve as a touch point for you to check out the car physically, but you will have to make your order online at the website.

Currently both the Tesla Model 3 Highland and Tesla Model Y are available for order, with the Model 3 deliveries scheduled to begin before the end of this year, and Model Y deliveries scheduled for next year.

Until then, you can still check out the Tesla Model Y at Tesla Malaysia‘s pop-up at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. They have a display at Level 3 Couture Pavilion until the end of October 2023.

Tesla’s first supercharger site in Malaysia has also been built at Pavilion KL and is currently operating, priced at RM1.25 per kWh with RM4 per minute idle fee.

