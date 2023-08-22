Tesla Supercharger Pavilion KL now online, priced at RM1.25 per kWh with RM4 per minute idle fee?

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 22 August 2023 5:46 pm / 2 comments

There are reports that the Tesla Supercharger site at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur has gone online. A screenshot of the site in the Tesla app was posted on the MyEVOC Facebook Group earlier today, indicating seven of eight stalls available, so there must be a Tesla charging there at that point.

Billing is made through Tesla via the debit/credit card registered in your app. The fee for the Pavilion KL supercharger site is listed as RM1.25 per kWh, with idle fees of RM4 per minute. At the moment this site is for Tesla cars only, but there will be some future charger sites that will allow usage by cars from other brands as per the requirements of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders programme.

This means if you have finished charging and leave your car parked there, you will have to pay RM4 per minute for ‘hogging’ the charger. If you disconnect and move your car within five minutes of your charging session ending, the idle fee is waived. Idle fees double when the station is at 100% capacity.

While idle fees are great for deterring hoggers who plug in, unfortunately there is no way to penalise any Tesla that is just parked at the supercharger without actually plugging in.

The site is listed as having 250 kW max power, but not likely that all eight stalls can sustain 250 kW at the same time. In any case, the charging curve of the Tesla cars themselves can’t sustain 250 kW for long, but with pricing being based on kWh instead of time, the max power matters less. In general, you’d normally unplug when the charging curve flattens, which is about 15-20 mins.

Presently, there are 12 Tesla Supercharger locations that have been identified, including the one at Pavilion KL. Previously identified general locations include five in the Klang Valley, at Dengkil and Petaling Jaya in Selangor, and at Bukit Jalil and two other locations in KL. Two will be in the northern region, in Ipoh and Perai in Penang, while the southern region will have two locations, in Negeri Sembilan and Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

