Tesla Malaysia Pavilion display moves to Level 3

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 1 August 2023 11:30 am / 0 comments

The Tesla Malaysia display at Pavilion KL has moved to Level 3 Couture Pavilion, from the original spot where the launch was held at the Level 2 Centre Court.

If you have any questions about Tesla cars or ordering a Tesla in Malaysia, you can head onto the display where there will be Tesla Advisors to assist you. The display will follow the Pavilion KL mall hours which opens from 10am. The Tesla Model Y is on display there.

The three Tesla Model Y variants available for the Malaysian market are:

Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD – RM199,000

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD – RM246,000

Tesla Model Y Performance AWD – RM288,000

In addition, there are cost add-on options you can specify for the car:

Black, silver or blue paint – RM5,000

Red multi-coat paint – RM10,000

Black/white interior – RM5,000

20-inch Induction wheel upgrade – RM10,000

Enhanced Autopilot – RM16,000

Full Self Driving – RM32,000

You can make an order by heading to the Tesla Model Y order page and placing an order with a RM1,000 fee, which Tesla says is non-refundable.

Tesla’s first supercharger site in Malaysia has also been built at Pavilion KL, but as of today it hasn’t been open for public usage yet as it is awaiting a license from Suruhanjaya Tenaga to operate.

Located in the basement parking area the mall, the Pavilion site consists of eight Superchargers, offering up to 250 kW of DC fast charging each.

As marked on the bay flooring, the Superchargers at the Pavilion KL location will initially only be accessible to Tesla vehicles, but the company has to make at least 30% of its chargers open to the public and other EVs from other brands to use as part of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders program.

