2024 Aston Martin Vantage launched in Malaysia – 665 PS/800 Nm 4.0L biturbo V8; fr RM2.37m before options

Posted in Aston Martin, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / May 10 2024 4:08 pm

The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage has now been launched in Malaysia, wearing updated styling atop revised technical specifications for the British marque’s most compact V8 two-door model. In Malaysia, the 2023 Aston Martin Vantage is priced from RM2.37 million before options and personalisation.

The front-engined, rear-drive formula continues here, with a 4.0 litre biturbo petrol V8 engine rated to produce 665 PS and 800 Nm, or 155 PS and 115 Nm more than its predecessor, sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. These outputs propel the 2024 Vantage from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, and to a top speed of 325 km/h.

In addition to the revised styling, the 2024 Vantage gains technical revisions including modified cam profiles, revised compression ratios, larger turbochargers and improved cooling, enabling the aforementioned uprated power and torque figures.

Cooling equipment updates for the engine brings an additional low temperature radiator has been installed in the charge cooler water circuit, and another two auxiliary coolers join the central main radiator for greater thermal capacity.

The bodyshell features an optimised front cross member and engine cross brace for a stiffer chassis front end, while reinforced rear suspension towers bring a 29% increase in stiffness under cornering load, says Aston Martin.

An integral part of the car’s ‘intensified handling character’ is brought by its advanced vehicle dynamics control system, which draws data from multiple sensors including its six-axis IMU, powertrain, braking and e-diff sensors and apply them to the overall management of the car’s electronic stability programming.

Its electronically controlled rear differential can go from zero (fully open) to fully locked in 135 milliseconds, and react in as little as 60 milliseconds, while the car’s ESP has been tuned to be a performance aid rather than a performance limiter, says the marque.

Accompanying the changes on the chassis side are an electrically power assisted steering (EPAS) system, with a non-isolated steering column to yield tactile information from the road to the driver via the steering. This has 12.8:1 ratio for 2.27 turns lock-to-lock, with gradually reducing assistance as driver goes to increasingly aggressive drive modes.

Wheels on the 2024 Vantage are 21-inch forged alloy wheels measuring 9.5J in front and 11.5J at the rear, shod in tyres measuring 275/35R21 103Y in front and 325/30R21 108Y at the rear. Brakes as standard are 400 mm cast-iron discs in front and 360 mm units at the rear, while optional equipment are carbon-ceramics which save 27 kg.

Inside, the cabin ofthe 2024 Vantage joins the Aston Martin design direction that bring an interior architecture that was earlier uncovered on the DB12, the firm’s grand tourer model which arrived in Malaysia last July.

Accompanying the new interior is the 10.25-inch infotainment located high on the centre console, bringing physical switches and buttons for transmission and drive mode selection, as well as controls for chassis, ESP, exhaust mode, lane assist and parking sensors plus air-conditioning.

Infotainment revisions bring Aston Martin’s in-house setup that supports wireless Apple CarPlay (Android Auto support will follow soon), and is joined by a new connectivity mobile app for Apple and Android devices, enabling control and monitoring of selected aspects of the 2024 Vantage.

Audio comes from a 390-watt, 11-speaker Aston Martin system, or this can be optionally upgraded to a 1,170-watt, 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins ensemble with 3D headliner speaker ensemble with subwoofer.

To recap, the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage is priced from RM2.37 million before options and personalisation, and includes a three-year factory warranty which can be extended for up to 20 years of coverage.

2024 Aston Martin launched in Malaysia – official images

2024 Aston Martin Vantage, global debut official images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.