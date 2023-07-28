Aston Martin DB12 debuts in Malaysia – 4.0L V8, 680 PS and 800 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 3.6 secs, fr. RM1.088 mil

In Aston Martin, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 July 2023 3:35 pm / 4 comments

Following its global reveal in May, the Aston Martin DB12 is now in Malaysia, making its local debut at Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur earlier this evening. Gaydon’s latest grand tourer arrives here priced at RM1,088,000, before taxes, duties, options and customisation.

The replacement for the DB11 is still underpinned by the same platform as its predecessor, but there’s quite a bit of rework to make it more than a nip-and-tuck job. This is suggested by the car’s wider stance, courtesy of a widened front and rear track, to the tune of six mm and 22 mm respectively. The exterior styling has also been tweaked, with an all-new, sharper-looking front end – complete with LED headlights and distinctive DRLs – the biggest visual change.

Under the skin is a familiar Mercedes-derived 4.0 litre biturbo V8 engine, updated to offer 680 PS at 6,000 rpm and 800 Nm of torque from 2,750 rpm to 6,000 rpm, which the company says represents a 34% in performance compared to its predecessor. The higher outputs have been achieved with modified cam profiles, revised compression ratios, larger diameter turbochargers and increased cooling from a redesigned cooling system.

All that power is fed to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter and, for the first time on a DB model, an electronic rear differential that can go from fully open to 100% locked in a matter of milliseconds for maximum response and precise throttle control. Performance figures for the DB12 include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds and a 325 km/h top speed.

Elsewhere, the chassis has been given a 7% bump in torsional stiffness, accomplished via a series of modifications to underbody components, including the engine cross brace, front and rear undertrays, the front cross-member and rear bulkhead.

Additionally, the suspension has also been reworked with the inclusion of a new generation of intelligent adaptive dampers, which the automaker says offers a 500% increase in bandwidth of force distribution and a wider range of control and refinement across the car’s various drive mode settings.

The electronic power assisted steering has also been reworked, its calibration revised to offer plenty of on-centre feel as well as a swift, but natural-feeling rate of response. As for electronic stability control, the DB12 offers four preset modes – Wet, On, Track, and Off – that are selectable via a button on the centre console. This system works from a range of sensors on the vehicle, the most advanced of which is a new six-axis inertial measurement unit.

The multi-mode stability control programming is joined by five drive modes – GT, Sport, Sport Plus, Wet and Individual. The first three progressively offer more freedom to explore the limits of grip. while Wet is for use on low-grip surfaces and Individual, as its name suggests, enables the driver to mix and match choices across the chassis, powertrain, stability control and traction control parameters.

As standard, the DB12 comes fitted with with 400 mm cast-iron discs brakes in front and 360 mm discs at the rear, both with grooved and drilled faces for improved thermal capacity. These can be upgraded to the optional Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB), which offer improved braking performance and reducing unsprung mass by 27 kg, benefiting ride quality and steering response.

As for wheels, the car rides on 21-inch forged alloy wheels in two design variations with three colour finishes each. The multi-spoke design is available in satin platinum, satin black and satin black diamond-turned finishes, while the Y-spoke design wheel can be specified in either satin bronze, satin black or a satin diamond-turned finish.

The wheels, which offer an eight kg weight reduction over the previous 20-inch offerings, are wrapped with the first OEM application of Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres, with the bespoke compound units (275/35 at the front, 315/30 at the rear) marked with an ‘AML’ code for their application on the DB12.

Inside, the DB12’s cabin presentation marks a departure from that seen on previous and existing AM models. The overall dashboard architecture now sports a high centre console design and features more straight lines, along with a more conventionally rounded, flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel. Upholstery is by Bridge of Weir leather, and Alcantara can also be specified, both featuring a new quilting pattern.

The infotainment system is also completely new, with the DB12 featuring the first system that has been fully designed and developed in-house by the company. This supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, displayed through a 10.25-inch screen with 1,920 x 720 resolution and capacitive touch control with a 30-millisecond reaction time.

Elsewhere, the audio setup features 11 speakers in its standard configuration, with a 15-speaker, 1,170 watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system available as an option. Speaking of options, there’s an extensive catalogue of these available for the car. Additionally, there’s also Q by Aston Martin, which offers bespoke personalisation services limited only by the imagination and one’s wallet.

The Aston Martin DB12 is now available for viewing and booking in Malaysia at Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur. As with all AM models officially on sale here, the DB12 can be ordered with an extended warranty offering up to 20 years of coverage.

