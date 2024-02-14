2024 Aston Martin Vantage gets 665 PS/800 Nm 4.0L twin-turbo V8, chassis upgrades, DB12 interior

Posted in Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / February 14 2024 3:02 pm

Just over six years on from the unveiling of the Aston Martin Vantage comes its latest iteration, the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage.

The recipe carries on as before, with a front-mounted 4.0 litre biturbo V8 engine driving the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, beginning with an especially prominent update; its engine now outputs 665 PS and 800 Nm, or 155 PS and 115 Nm more than before. The resulting performance figures are 0-96 km/h in 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 323 km/h.

The prodigious hike in engine outputs come courtesy of modified cam profiles, revised compression ratios, larger turbochargers and improved cooling, contributing to the aforementioned gains in power and torque. An additional low temperature radiator has been installed in the charge cooler water circuit, and another two auxiliary coolers join the central main radiator for greater thermal capacity, says Aston Martin.

Central to the ‘intensified handling character’ of the 2024 Vantage is its advanced vehicle dynamics control system, which draws data from multiple sensors including its six-axis IMU, powertrain, braking and e-diff sensors and apply them to the overall management of the car’s electronic stability programming.

The electronically controlled differential, or e-diff can go from zero (fully open) to fully locked in 135 milliseconds, and react in as little as 60 milliseconds, while the car’s ESP “is tuned to serve as a performance aid, not a performance limiter,” says Aston Martin.

New to the Vantage is adjustable traction control (ATC), which disables the ESP’s yaw control function and therefore removes off-throttle assistance, but maintains traction control when throttle is applied, where the prescribed level is selected by the driver via a rotary control. Position 5 is the default, with lower numbers indicating more assistance, while higher numbers indicate less assistance and thus more slip.

Chassis hardware on the 2024 Vantage features an electrically power assisted steering (EPAS) system, with a non-isolated steering column to yield tactile information from the road to the driver via the steering. This has 12.8:1 ratio for 2.27 turns lock-to-lock, with gradually reducing assistance as driver goes to increasingly aggressive drive modes.

Rolling stock is a set of 21-inch forged alloy wheels measuring 9.5J in front and 11.5J at the rear, shod in AML-coded Michelin Pilot Sport 5S tyres made specifically for the updated Vantage with bespoke compounds, measuring 275/35R21 (103Y) in front and 325/30R21 (108Y) at the rear.

Braking equipment as standard is a set of 400 mm cast-iron brake discs in front and 360 mm discs at the rear, with retuned brake booster relative to the outgoing Vantage for improved driver confidence. Optionally there is the carbon-ceramic brake specification, which saves 27 kg in unsprung mass compared to the standard cast-iron discs, and sustains reduced brake fade at temperatures up to 800 degrees Celsius.

Inside, the cabin of the Vantage gets a marked revamp compared to the outgoing model, with interior architecture that now resembles that of the DB12 that premiered last May (and in July 2023 in Malaysia). Much is similar here to its larger sibling, from the multifunction steering wheel and digital driver’s instrument display, to the high centre console design and wider use of straight lines.

Bridge of Weir leather continues to anchor the upholstery offering in current Aston Martin interiors, as in the 2024 Vantage, and the infotainment touchscreen is a 10.25-inch unit that resides on the high, sloping centre console along with physical switches and buttons for transmission and drive mode selection, as well as controls for chassis, ESP, exhaust mode, lane assist and parking sensors plus air-conditioning.

The 2024 Vantage also takes after the DB12 in featuring Aston Martin’s in-house infotainment setup, with support for wireless Apple CarPlay. This is supplemented by a new customer connectivity app for Apple and Android devices, enabling control and monitoring of selected aspects of the Vantage from the connected device.

Audio output – when something other than the petrol biturbo V8 is desired – comes from a 390-watt, 11-speaker Aston Martin system, or this can be optionally upgraded to a 1,170-watt, 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins ensemble with 3D headliner speakers.

Production of the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage is set to begin in the first quarter of this year, and the first customer vehicles will be delivered in Q2 2024, according to the manufacturer.

