Tesla Wall Connector priced at RM2,880 in Malaysia, free with every Tesla order up to October 2023

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 1 August 2023 11:17 am / 2 comments

Tesla Malaysia has announced that customers who purchase a Tesla vehicle can get one unit of complimentary Tesla Wall Connector valued at RM2,880 in Malaysia, as long as you made the order before October 31, 2023.

A Tesla Wall Connector is basically Tesla’s name for their AC charger. It comes with a 7.3 metre cable with a Type 2 connector. It has WiFi support for remote monitoring and firmware updates.

There are terms and conditions for this offer. Firstly, the Tesla Wall Connector must be installed at the designated address in the vehicle order form by a Tesla Approved Installer. It will not be provided as a standalone item, so you won’t be able to sell it off if you already have an AC charger at home unless you want to ‘uninstall’ it first.

In addition, to qualify for the complimentary Tesla Wall Connector, the installation must be completed within 3 months of vehicle delivery.

Installation costs of RM2,200 (RM2,500 in Sabah/Sarawak) must be born by the customer. This includes standard equipment such a switch, circuit breakers, RCD, distribution box. For cost of cable, it’s RM36 per meter for standard cabling including trunking/conduit, or RM60 per metre for armoured cable.

Tesla Wall Connectors under this promotional program will come with a 12 month warranty by Tesla, and the Tesla Approved Installer will provide a 12 month warranty for the installation work.

If a customer requires additional Tesla Wall Connectors for multiple locations, they can purchase up to 2 additional units from the Tesla Store. A vehicle VIN must be provided to purchase a Tesla Wall Connector, they cannot be purchased by non-customers. There is no requirement to install it upon purchase for these additional units.

You can also install multiple (up to 6) Tesla Wall Connectors on a single circuit and connect them together to enable the ‘power sharing’ feature which intelligently distributes available current in order to charge multiple vehicles at once.

For more info, customers contact the Tesla Advisors at the Pavilion showcase or call the Tesla MY hotline at 1800810656

