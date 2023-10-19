Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift launched in Malaysia – 513 km SR RM189k, 629 km Long Range RM218k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / October 19 2023 11:32 am

As indicated during the launch of Tesla Malaysia’s Cyberjaya headquarters earlier this month, the new Tesla Model 3 facelift is now in Malaysia, with the all-electric sedan making its official debut in the country today, alongside the introduction of the first Tesla flagship Experience Centre in Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Revealed in September, the refreshed Model 3, known as the Highland, is the second Tesla model to be offered here. The EV is available in two variant forms, these being a Standard rear-wheel drive priced from RM189,000 and a Long Range dual motor all-wheel drive, for which prices start from RM218,000.

Equipped with a single rear-mounted motor, the Model 3 Standard RWD has a maximum travel range of 513 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge, and performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and a 201 km/h top speed.

As its moniker suggests, the Model 3 Long Range AWD has two motors, and it also gets a larger capacity battery, enabling it to offer up to 629 km of travel on a single charge, again measured on a WLTP cycle. Although it has a similar top speed as the RWD, it’s faster to the century mark from standstill, doing that particular sprint in 4.4 seconds.

The refresh brings about minor changes to the Model 3’s exterior. The headlights on the facelift are now slimmer and the car gets more prominent LED daytime running lights. The fog lamps have been ditched, replaced by a single central vent, which gives the car a more aggressive look. Meanwhile, the rear gets new tail lights as well as a redesigned bumper.

As standard, the Model 3 comes with a Pearl White Multi-Coat exterior finish, but there are cost-added colour options. Add RM5,000 if you prefer the car in Solid Black or Deep Blue Metallic, or pick from the two new colours available for it, these being Stealth Grey (RM7,500) and Ultra Red (RM11,000).

In terms of wheels, the Malaysian-spec Model 3 comes equipped with 18-inch Photon units as standard, but 19-inch Nova wheels are available for an additional RM7,500. The customisation doesn’t stop there. As with the Model Y, Autopilot is included on the Model 3, but you can upgrade to Enhanced Autopilot for RM16,000 and Full Self-Driving for RM32,000.

By default, the Model 3 comes with a black interior, but buyers can specify a white interior for RM5,000 more. Speaking of the interior, the facelift’s cabin is a quieter place than before, thanks to the use of dual-pane acoustic glass across all window surfaces as well as the incorporation of additional sound insulation. This has resulted in a 30% improvement in wind and ambient noise, a 25% reduction in surface impact noises and a 20% improvement in road noise.

The interior has also been spruced up through the application of more premium material as well as contrast elements. Elsewhere, the dashboard has been redesigned with LED lighting and customisable dash trim, and there’s also a new steering wheel, which now houses the indicator signals.

That’s not the only stalk that has been deleted, because the gear stalk is also gone, with gear selection now being carried out via the touchscreen. Should the touchscreen fail, there are physical gear selector buttons at the front of the roof, on the panel between the driver and passenger sunshades, to fall back on.

Other refinements include ventilated seats, a brighter and faster responding central touchscreen and the introduction of an eight-inch rear cabin screen for passengers, allowing them to control the stereo and AC or watch movies and play video games.

Wi-Fi connectivity has been enhanced for the facelift. As for audio, the Standard RWD comes with a nine-speaker, single amplifier audio system, while the Long Range AWD has 17-speaker system, with dual amplifiers and dual subwoofers, an increase from the up from 14 speakers on the pre-facelift.

Here’s a quick list of the key specifications of the Model 3 as well as the options available for it:

Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive

0-100 km/h time: 6.1 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Range (WLTP): 513 km

Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive

0-100 km/h time: 4.4 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Range (WLTP): 629 km

After choosing your preferred powertrain, there are also quite a number of options that you can add to your Model 3. These include:

Exterior colour

Pearl White Multi-Coat: Included

Solid Black: RM5,000

Deep Blue Metallic: RM5,000

Stealth Grey: RM7,500

Ultra Red: RM11,000

Wheels

18-inch Photon wheels: Included

19-inch Nova wheels: RM7,500

Interior colour

Black: Included

Black and white: RM5,000

Driver assistance systems

Enhanced Autopilot (Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change) – RM16,000

Full Self-Driving Capability (all functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot) – RM32,000

First deliveries of the Model 3 Highland are scheduled to begin before the year is out.

GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.