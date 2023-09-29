Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift comes with more dual-pane glass windows, frequency selecting damping

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / September 29 2023 12:40 pm

Tesla has posted a new video detailing some of the revisions made to the new Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift, which was announced earlier this month and is currently available for order in Malaysia.

In the video, Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, is in Shanghai to test the updated Model 3’s stability, wet handling, road noise and wind noise. On the matter of wind noise, Moravy explained the Model 3 now uses dual-pane glass across all windows instead of just the front (windscreen and front doors) previously. This is said to improve cabin noise levels and better isolates occupants from the noise generated by other vehicles on the road.

The revised Model 3 has gains new shock absorbers with what Tesla calls “frequency selective damping,” which are said to improve ride quality while maintaining the handling of the electric vehicle (EV). Moravy claims the new dampers make the Model 3 more performant and fun to drive, but didn’t provide a deep dive into how the system works.

Unlike the Model S, the Model 3 does not come with air suspension when it debuted in 2017, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said a few years later that it had no plans to introduce air suspension for the affordable model, quelling leaks that suggested as such. It’s likely the new dampers and their “frequency selective damping” technology are an adaptive-type system that aims to match the ride feel of air suspension.

The Model 3 starts from RM189,000 for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant with 513 km of range, and RM218,000 for the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive with 629 km of range. A non-refundable fee of RM1,000 is needed to place a booking, with estimated first deliveries scheduled to take place later this year, ahead of the Model Y in early 2024.

— Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) September 28, 2023

