Tesla Model 3 Performance driven on Nurburgring by Misha Charoudin; brakes on fire, power cut in 1 lap

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / July 12 2024 5:36 pm

When your car has ‘Performance’ in its model name, it would be natural to want to sample what it is capable of. For an owner of a Tesla Model 3 Performance ‘Highland’ facelift from the Czech Republic, the Nurburgring Nordschleife is the circuit of choice. Here in this video, Nordschleife trackday regular and racing driver Misha Charoudin has been offered by the owner a drive of the car on circuit.

The onboard footage of the Model 3 Performance facelift shows the Tesla keeping pace with what appears to be a modified F87 BMW M2 in the early stages of the circuit from Hatzenbach to Hocheichen, though the ICE-powered BMW opens the gap in the higher-speed sections leading to the Flugplatz.

Charoudin remarks that he didn’t think the Model 3 Performance “would be this good out of the box, on the track”, and the car reached an indicated 240 km/h through Schwedenkreuz, though when braking for Aremberg from 180 km/h the brake pedal was observed to have gone soft.

Further deterioration of braking performance reared its head in the braking zone just after Fuchsrohre (the Foxhole), where the data readout shows the car at just over 190 km/h before heavy braking was required for waved yellow flags. Shortly thereafter, smoke was seen pouring from the Model 3’s brakes.

Charoudin foregoes driving at pace for the remainder of the lap, even after the yellow-flagged sections, in light of the car’s diminished braking. Later on in the lap of the circuit around the Pflanzgarten section, the owner of the Model 3 Performance observed 216 kW, out of a previously-observed maximum of 396 kW from the vehicle’s readout, which shows reduction in power output before a lap of the Nordschleife was completed.

Impressive handling, then, though braking equipment on the Tesla Model 3 Performance leaves quite a lot to be desired for a circuit like the Nurburgring Nordschleife. In Malaysia, the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance facelift is priced from RM244k. Tesla owners, have you driven your EVs on track? If so, how have they fared? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance ‘Highland’ facelift in Malaysia

