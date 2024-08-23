2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance in Malaysia – RM242k

Posted in Cars, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / August 23 2024 4:04 pm

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance made its Malaysian arrival in May this year, less than one month after its global debut. As its name indicates, this variant of the facelifted Model 3 ‘Highland’ brings heightened performance credentials.

These come courtesy of the ‘Performance Drive Unit’ setup that is comprised of dual motors for all-wheel-drive, producing 460 hp, enabling a 0-100 km/h spring in 3.1 seconds including a one-foot rollout subtraction.

Its top speed is 261 km/h, while its 79 kWh battery pack offers up to 528 km of range based on the WLTP testing standard. For comparison, the RWD version does up to 513 km on a single charge, while the Long Range AWD does up to 629 km.

Chassis revisions relative to the ‘regular’ Model 3 facelift include adaptive dampers, which accompany new springs, bushings and anti-roll bars, along with a 10 mm lower ride height. Related software changes include Track Mode V3 with new calibration for said dampers as well as motors, a drift mode, and the ability to vary ESC intervention and torque between the front and rear axles.

Wheels are 20-inch ‘Warp’ forged alloy units in black, shod in Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres measuring 235/35R20 in front and 275/30R20 at the rear. Other exterior changes over the regular Model 3 variants include new bumpers front and rear, the former getting air curtain inlets and a new splitter, while the latter gets a subtle rear diffuser.

Changes distinguishing the Model 3 Performance from its lesser stablemates also apply to the interior, where there are new, more bolstered sports seats with integrated headrests and which omit seat back pockets. Elsewhere, the cabin of the Model 3 Performance is the same, with the three-spoke steering wheel 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and an eight-inch rear touchscreen.

As with the other versions of the Model 3 range, options are offered for the Model 3 Performance, with the Solid Black exterior paint seen here being a RM5,000 option (as is Deep Blue Metallic). The Stealth Grey paint is a RM7,500 option, while the Quicksilver and Ultra Red paint finishes are each priced at RM11,000.

Inside, black upholstery is standard, while the black-and-white scheme is a RM5,000 option. Further options include Enhanced Autopilot at RM16,000, while the Full Self Driving (FSD) pack – that is currently not functional – is priced at RM32,000.

