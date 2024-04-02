Tesla Model 3 Performance Highland undisguised yet again – best look of “Ludicrous” yet, reveal very soon?

The Tesla Model 3 Performance Highland, which may or may not be called the Model 3 Ludicrous, is set to be revealed very soon if these images are any indication. The electric sports sedan has been spotted undisguised and uncovered right in front of a Tesla showroom in Malibu, California for a private event, likely with prospective customers and select media.

These images from X user @BooDev give us our best look yet of the Performance model, resplendent in (expensive) Ultra Red paint. Visible changes start with a new front bumper, which comes with a black splitter and reintroduces the corner air inlets that were deleted on the Project Highland facelift.

It also appears that the front and rear tracks are wider, necessitating the fitment of wider fenders, while the wheels themselves are bigger with a new five-spoke turbine design, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres. A large rear diffuser completes the more menacing look, which as with previous Performance models also includes dark window trim, larger brakes with red callipers and a carbon fibre boot lid spoiler. New bucket seats, too.

We’ve previously reported that the new Performance/Ludicrous variant is tipped to come with a new, more powerful rear motor that produces 412 PS (303 kW). When paired with the same 215 PS (158 kW) front motor as before, it should result in a total output north of 600 PS. As such, it will be supremely brisk – the aforementioned X user overheard a zero-to-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 2.9 seconds during a presentation.

Elsewhere, it appears that the Model 3 Performance will get the same 82 kWh battery as the current Long Range all-wheel-drive model, and given the extra performance, expect the range to be significantly lower than the LR’s 629 km. For reference, the outgoing Performance model was capable of travelling up to 567 km on a single charge.

Hinting at the final name of this car is a new rear badge inspired by what is clearly Elon Musk’s favourite movie, Spaceballs. The black-and-white “hyperspace” design corresponds to the “Ludicrous Speed” scene in the film – one rung below “Plaid” – leading to speculation that the car will drop the Performance moniker and be called the Model 3 Ludicrous instead. As an aside, Ludicrous Mode was a feature found in older Tesla models that enabled quicker acceleration.

