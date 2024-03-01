Tesla Model Y colour choices updated in Malaysia – new Ultra Red and Stealth Grey paint

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By /


Left: Red Multi-Coat, Right: Ultra Red


Left: Midnight Silver Metallic, Right: Stealth Grey

Tesla Malaysia has updated the colour choices available for the Tesla Model Y in Malaysia. You can check it out at the Tesla Model Y Malaysian market configurator.

Red Multi-Coat which used to be a RM10,000 option has been replaced by Ultra Red which is slightly more expensive, now a RM11,000 option. Midnight Silver Metallic which used to be a RM5,000 option has been replaced by a darker Stealth Grey colour, which is now more expensive at RM7,500.

Ultra Red and Stealth Grey are is the same red and grey colours available on the Model 3 Highland.

The other colours – white, black and blue remain the same, with white being the default and black and blue remaining priced at RM5,000.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Learn more: ,

Tesla Model 3 2024
Tesla Model Y 2024
Track all markets on TradingView

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Paul Tan

After dabbling for years in the IT industry, Paul Tan initially began this site as a general blog covering various topics of personal interest. With an increasing number of readers paying rapt attention to the motoring stories, one thing led to another and the rest, as they say, is history.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 