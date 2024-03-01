Tesla Model Y colour choices updated in Malaysia – new Ultra Red and Stealth Grey paint

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / March 1 2024 4:59 pm

Left: Red Multi-Coat, Right: Ultra Red

Left: Midnight Silver Metallic, Right: Stealth Grey

Tesla Malaysia has updated the colour choices available for the Tesla Model Y in Malaysia. You can check it out at the Tesla Model Y Malaysian market configurator.

Red Multi-Coat which used to be a RM10,000 option has been replaced by Ultra Red which is slightly more expensive, now a RM11,000 option. Midnight Silver Metallic which used to be a RM5,000 option has been replaced by a darker Stealth Grey colour, which is now more expensive at RM7,500.

Ultra Red and Stealth Grey are is the same red and grey colours available on the Model 3 Highland.

The other colours – white, black and blue remain the same, with white being the default and black and blue remaining priced at RM5,000.

