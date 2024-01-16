Elon Musk wants at least 25% shares in Tesla to continue work on AI and robotics innovation

Posted in Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / January 16 2024 10:15 am

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has recently expressed his discomfort with the idea of Tesla becoming a leader in AI and robotics if he does not have at least 25% of shares in the company. He currently has approximately 13% after selling shares of tens of billions of USD to buy Twitter, which he then renamed to X.

In a tweet, he stated that this level of control is sufficient for influence but not to the extent that he could be overruled. He implied a preference to work on projects outside of Tesla if he cannot have 25%.

He added that owning the current 13% shares is not enough motivation to “show up for work”, referencing other shareholders like Fidelity who currently own a similar amount of shares but are not expected to work.

Musk’s comments raise several concerns regarding CEO responsibilities and shareholder rights in a publicly traded company. Typically, a CEO is expected to act in the best interest of all shareholders and to maintain corporate stability, which includes careful communication to avoid undue effects on share prices.

Musk’s statement could be interpreted by the market as an indication of a potential shift in Tesla’s strategic direction, which might lead to instability and could significantly impact shareholder value. Tesla is currently valued much higher than any other automaker, which implies that there is a premium built into the price that expects it to be more than just an automaker.

The market’s response to such statements by a CEO, especially one with Musk’s influence, can be immediate and substantial. Share prices often react to perceived changes in a company’s future prospects, and Musk’s tweet suggests a possible reluctance to pursue certain avenues of growth without more control, which could lead to volatility in Tesla’s stock.

There is also an impact towards current (and future) Tesla owners, who have previously paid for an expensive Full-Self Driving feature but as of today still cannot use them yet. The FSD option is priced at RM32,000 in Malaysia. Any delay in the development of Tesla’s AI capabilities could delay or potentially prevent these features coming into production usage.

