In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 25 November 2020 5:47 pm / 6 comments

Much of the attention at Vision Motorsports’ showroom last week was undoubtedly on the Polestar 2, but the company also had a couple of other display examples worth mentioning about, in this case a pair of Tesla Model 3s.

Unlike the Polestar, these can be sold, and they have already been accounted for. The two right-hand drive units, a Standard Range and Long Range, are new units that have been shipped in from the UK, and it would seem that the lack of direct support hasn’t deterred buyers from snapping up the cars.

They’re not one-offs, because Vision says that those interested in getting a Model 3 can do so through the company, and the wait time for one is about eight weeks. In terms of pricing, the Standard retails for RM390k, while the Long Range goes for around RM450k. The company adds that the Long Range Performance variant can be brought in, depending on demand.

To recap, the Standard Range Model 3 has a single-motor powertrain driving the rear wheels. Outputs are 283 hp (211 kW) and 450 Nm, good enough to get the car from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 209 km/h. It’s equipped with a 50 kWh battery, which is capable of giving the car an operating range of 354 km (EPA), or 381 km on a WLTP cycle.

The Long Range, meanwhile, has a dual-motor system and all-wheel drive (there is no more rear-wheel drive option for the LR), with 346 hp (258 kW) and 510 Nm for output numbers. As its moniker suggests, the version gets a uprated 75 kWh battery, which increases operating range to 568 km (EPA), or 580 km on a WLTP cycle. Performance numbers for the AWD include a 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds and a 233 km/h top speed.

Kit includes a centrally-mounted, landscape-oriented 15-inch touchscreen in a cleanly presented interior, a keyless NFC keycard (you can also use your smartphone as a key) and 18-inch Aero design wheels. Under all that skin, a tech array that includes eight cameras, 160 metre long-range forward radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors help provide advanced levels of driver assistance.

GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 Standard Range

GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 AWD Long Range