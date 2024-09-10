Tesla opens V4 Supercharger at Gurney Plaza, George Town; service centre in mainland Penang in Perai

Posted in Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / September 10 2024 7:22 pm

Tesla has announced it has officially opened its first Supercharger station in George Town, Penang, marking the first time the company’s DC fast chargers have popped up on the island itself. The station, located at the B1 carpark at Gurney Plaza, uses the same V4 hardware as IOI City Mall and IOI Mall Puchong.

As with the other V4 locations, each charger has an output of 250 kW, making them one of the fastest – if not the outright fastest – on the island. As usual, these Superchargers are restricted to Tesla owners, who can simply plug their cars up and charge automatically without needing to open an app. Charging costs the standard Supercharger rate of RM1.25 per kWh.

The latest location lifts the number of Supercharger sites to 12, with a total of 56 chargers; there are also 13 Destination Charging stations with 69 chargers. These include a second Supercharging station in Penang on the mainland at Sunway Carnival, Seberang Perai, featuring four V3 chargers.

Also opened today is Tesla’s first service centre in the state, also located on the mainland in Seberang Jaya. The new facility, which also houses a body and paint centre, services customers both in Penang and the entire northern region.

In addition, Tesla is currently holding a roadshow at the main entrance of Gurney Plaza until September 15, where visitors can check out and test drive the company’s vehicles, as well as viewing the Optimus humanoid robot. The company is also delivering its first vehicles to northern region buyers at its new service centre on September 12 and 13; as yet, it’s unclear whether the company will continue deliveries to regional buyers there or if it will revert to its usual Cyberjaya location.

