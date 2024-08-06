Tesla Bot ‘Optimus’ in Malaysia – Gen 1 robot shown

Posted in Local News, Technology, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / August 6 2024 2:43 pm

Alongside its electric vehicles, Tesla is also deep in development of autonomous and robotics technologies, among which is the Optimus autonomous humanoid robot.

The example that was put on display in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is actually of the prior Gen 1 Optimus that was unveiled in March 2023, before the Gen 2 version arrived last December. The Gen 1 follows the ‘Bumblebee’ prototype, which was shown in September 2022 at Tesla’s AI Day event.

The Gen 1 is identifiable by its wide V-line in the upper chest area, whereas the Gen 2 robot has ‘Tesla’ script in this area, with sculpting to more closely mimic the pectorals of the human form, as well as arms shaped closer to those of humans and more enclosed outer shells for its legs.

According to Tesla communication, Optimus “is a humanoid robot designed to complete jobs that are repetitive, boring or dangerous for humans,” while its human-inspired form enables it to use tools, carry objects and work in factories as humans do.

Statistics of the Tesla Optimus, according to Analytics Insight state that the Gen 1 robot is 173 cm tall and weighs 57 kg, while the Gen 2 robot is marginally taller and heavier, at 178 cm tall and 59 kg.

Physical capabilities of the Gen 1 include the ability to walk, wave and dance, according to Analytics Insight, and the Gen 2 adds greater freedom of movement in its arms, hands and fingers, along with the ability to carry out added tasks such as sorting coloured blocks, locating its limbs in open space and maintaining a yoga pose.

Both the Gen 1 and Gen 2 iterations of Optimus have a carrying capacity of 20 kg, and are powered by the same artificial intelligence (AI) system used in Tesla cars.

Recently, the Gen 2 iteration of the Tesla Optimus was shown at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, which took place from July 4 to 7.

