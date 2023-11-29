Tesla Malaysia launches its Cyberjaya service centre

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / November 29 2023 2:17 pm

Tesla Malaysia began its first customer deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift at its Cyberjaya headquarters today, and during this morning’s session, the company also announced the opening of its first service centre, located in a separate building on the same premises at Persiaran APEC.

The 22,000 sq ft service centre will provide a one-stop service experience for Tesla owners alongside the support of over-the-air (OTA) remote diagnosis and a 24/7 owner hotline. Owners can make appointments through the Tesla app.

Open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm, the centre features 10 service bays. According to the company, each technician can ‘service’ a car per hour, so that adds up to eight cars per technician in a day, offering a maximum handling capacity of 80 cars per day.

At present, there are six technicians at the facility, but more are being added, the company said. The SC is also home to four 250 kW V3 Superchargers and three Wall Connector AC chargers, adding on to the eight Supercharger stations and 12 Wall Connector units in the main building, which are only for the company’s internal use.

As for availability to non-official (grey import) Tesla vehicles, Tesla Malaysia said access to the service centre will not be available to cars not brought in by it, given that warranties are tied to where these cars were registered.

The company also announced that it will be launching its Tesla approved body shop soon, and will make an announcement when the first facility, located in the Sungai Besi area, is ready.

