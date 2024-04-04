Tesla Supercharger now in Penang at Sunway Carnival, Seberang Perai – 4 DC chargers, RM1.25/kWh

Posted in Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / April 4 2024 6:38 pm

The number of Tesla Supercharger stations in Malaysia has now grown to eight with the opening of a new location in Sunway Carnival, Seberang Perai in Penang. The mall on the mainland side joins the 12 Destination Chargers located at The Ship Campus in Batu Kawan and All Seasons Place on the island in George Town.

The facility features four V3 DC fast chargers, bringing the total amount of Superchargers in Malaysia to 40, while the Destination Chargers now stand at 61 chargers in ten locations. The outdoor car park the Superchargers are located in is open 24 hours a day and costs RM5 per hour to park from 9am to 2am.

As with other Superchargers, it costs RM1.25 per kWh to plug up your Tesla there, with an idle fee of RM4 per minute when the Supercharger station is 100% occupied to prevent hogging. All Superchargers and Destination Chargers – the latter being free to use until further notice – operate using Tesla’s seamless “plug-in, charge and go” system, meaning that users simply have to input their payment method into their Tesla app; charging will commence automatically once they plug up a charger to their car.

The Sunway Carnival Supercharger station is the first of five new charging locations coming to Malaysia in the second quarter of the year. The others will be a Supercharger in Kuantan, as well as two charging stations in Kuala Lumpur and one in Putrajaya.

