Tesla Superchargers in Malaysia – 5 new locations in KL, Putrajaya, Penang and Kuantan, from Q2 2024

During today’s launch of Tesla’s new Supercharger station in Gamuda Cove – the largest in Southeast Asia – the company also outlined its plan to further expand its network of electric vehicle chargers in Malaysia. There are a total of five DC Supercharger and AC Destination Charger stations that will be opened starting in the second quarter of this year.

These include two new locations in Kuala Lumpur, one in Putrajaya, one in Seberang Perai in Penang and one in Kuantan. Tesla did not specify which ones will be Superchargers, but a source has confirmed that those in Perai and Kuantan will (naturally) be the DC fast chargers.

Currently, Tesla’s charging network consists of seven Supercharger stations (with 36 chargers) and nine Destination Chargers (with 55 chargers). All of them operate using Tesla’s seamless “plug-in, charge and go” system, meaning that users simply have to input their payment method into their Tesla app; charging will commence automatically once they plug up a charger to their car.

Charging at a Supercharger costs RM1.25 per kWh, with an idle fee of RM4 per minute when the Supercharging station is 100% occupied, to prevent hogging. Meanwhile, the destination chargers are free to use for Tesla owners, until further notice.

