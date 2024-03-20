Tesla Supercharger station at Gamuda Cove – six SC and 18 destination chargers, largest in Southeast Asia

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / March 20 2024 12:48 pm

Tesla Malaysia has announced the opening of its latest Supercharging station at Gamuda Cove, the site being officially launched today. Present at the launch event was the Raja Muda Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and minister of investment, trade and industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Located at the car park area at Discovery Park, Persiaran Cove Central, the site is home to six Superchargers and 18 Destination Chargers, making for what the company says is the largest Supercharging station in Southeast Asia.

The Gamuda Cove site is accessible throughout the day, and there are no parking charges on location. The Supercharging rates are as usual, at RM1.25 per kWh, with an idle fee of RM4 per minute when the Supercharging station is 100% occupied, to prevent hogging. Meanwhile, the destination chargers are free to use for Tesla owners, until further notice.

Also highlighted during the launch of the Gamuda Cove site was the company’s seamless charging experience, which with the Tesla app allows Supercharging payments to be automatically processed via the payment method in the app. Once determined, users simply “plug-in, charge and go,” with payment being processed automatically, allowing for ease of charging without hassle.

The company said that the collaboration with Gamuda Land represents a step forward in enhancing accessibility and convenience of charging EVs in the area.

With the addition of the Gamuda Cove site, the Tesla charging network in Malaysia now consists of seven Supercharging stations – offering a total of 36 Superchargers – and nine destination charging locations, the latter with a total of 55 chargers.

During the launch, it was also announced that more chargers are due to be operational in the second quarter. The company revealed five locations, this being Kuantan, Prai in Penang, Putrajaya and two as-yet-unnamed locations in Kuala Lumpur. The first two (Kuantan and Prai) are set to feature Superchargers, complemented by destination chargers.

