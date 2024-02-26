Tesla Destination Chargers now in Penang, at The Ship Campus and All Seasons Place – 12 AC chargers

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / February 26 2024 4:37 pm

Tesla Malaysia has announced the expansion of the Tesla charging network to Penang with the introduction of two destination charging stations on the island, these being located at The Ship Campus, Batu Kawan and All Seasons Place at Lebuhraya Thean Aik in Air Itam.

The Ship Campus destination charging station has a total of eight AC chargers, located at the outdoor car park area outside the main entrance. As for the All Seasons Place destination charging station, four AC chargers are available, located at Level G parking. The chargers at both locations are accessible to Tesla EVs throughout the entire day.

The two new locations means that there are now six Supercharging stations (Pavilion KL; Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Sunway Pyramid; Iskandar Puteri in Johor; Freeport A’Famosa in Melaka and Tesla HQ in Cyberjaya) and eight destination charging stations in Malaysia.

In total, the company now has 30 DC Superchargers and 37 AC chargers in operation at these locations. The company added that it will continue to develop its charging infrastructure in Penang and expand its charging coverage in the country.

