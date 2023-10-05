Tesla Supercharger now in Iskandar Puteri, Johor – four units, up to 250 kW; RM0.63 per kWh until Oct 8

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / October 5 2023 4:54 pm

Tesla has announced the official opening of its first Supercharger station in Johor, located in the Sunway Big Box complex on Persiaran Medini 5, Bandar Sunway Iskandar Puteri, Johor. Service hours for the Supercharger outlets are from 10am to 10pm, and parking is free of charge.

The opening of the latest Supercharger station in Johor will serve Tesla owners in the state as well as those from Singapore, and here Tesla owners will get to use the Supercharger outlets at a special rate of RM0.63 per kWh until 11:59pm on October 8.

Supercharger pricing after that point will increase to RM1.25 per kWh, said Tesla, which is the same as the rate at Pavilion KL. Similarly, an idle fee of RM4 per minute applies to the Supercharger location in Johor when the station is fully occupied.

This is the second Tesla Supercharger location in Malaysia after the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur location that has been in place ahead of the brand’s official arrival in Malaysia in July.

This Supercharger setup in Johor features four V3 Superchargers with up to 250 kW of output, enabling a Model Y Performance to regain up to 270 km in battery range in just 15 minutes.

Earlier this week, Tesla Malaysia officially launched its headquarters in Cyberjaya, which serves as its head office, Experience Centre and service centre. The headquarters has eight Supercharger stations and 12 Wall Connector chargers, though these are limited to internal use for the time being.

The Tesla Model Y will also be on public display at Sunway Big Box at the Main Concourse area from today until October 8, from 11am to 8pm.

