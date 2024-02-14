Tesla Supercharger now at Pavilion Bukit Jalil – 6x SC, 2x Destination at B1; total 6 stations in Malaysia now

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / February 14 2024 8:55 am

Tesla Malaysia has announced the opening of a new Supercharging station at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. The latest site has six Superchargers and two Destination Chargers at the mall’s B1 carpark.

Bukit Jalil has been identified as a Supercharger site since the EV brand’s entry last year, and it’s no surprise that the sprawling Pavilion mall in the suburb is the host – Tesla was launched at Pavilion KL, which was also the first Supercharger site, and the brand’s first mall showroom is in Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Tesla says that with the with the V3 Supercharger’s peak charging efficiency of 250 kW, a Model 3 can recharge up to 282 km of range in just 15 minutes. The charging rates should be as per the other sites – for instance, at Sunway Pyramid, it’s RM1.25 per kWh and an idle fee of RM4 per minute to prevent hogging.

With the addition of Pavilion Bukit Jalil, there are now a total of six Supercharging stations with 30 Superchargers in Malaysia, in addition to six Destination Charging stations with a total of 25 AC chargers.

