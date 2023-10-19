Tesla Pavilion Damansara Heights officially launched

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / October 19 2023 9:14 pm

The Tesla Experience Centre at Pavilion Damansara Heights officially opened its doors today. The centre is the second to be introduced in Malaysia following the debut of the first, which is integrated with the Tesla Malaysia HQ in Cyberjaya, earlier this month.

The centre is located in a prime corner lot at the mall’s Damansuria Entrance, which looks over the large Damansuria open parking lot. With a floor space of 3,000 sq ft, the one-stop facility will not only showcase the Model Y and Model 3 ‘Highland’ but other aspects of the brand, including its various charging solutions and product merchandise.

The Pavilion Damansara Heights location also features charging for the brand’s vehicles. Presently, there is a row of Tesla Destination Chargers in the mall’s B1 carpark, with the bays housing the AC units marked ‘Tesla – for internal use only’ or ‘Tesla Charging Only’. While there are no Superchargers currently on site, a source revealed that the DC units will eventually be installed at the location.

