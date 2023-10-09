Tesla showroom opening soon at Pavilion Damansara Heights – Destination Chargers in mall’s B1 carpark

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / October 9 2023 6:09 pm

Pavilion Damansara Heights officially opened its doors today, October 9, and guess what we found at the new mall. It’s not uncommon for Tesla to have showrooms a.k.a. Experience Centres in shopping malls abroad, but Pavilion DH will be the brand’s first mall showroom in Malaysia, and the second one after the Experience Centre integrated with the Tesla Malaysia HQ in Cyberjaya.

The Pavilion DH Tesla Experience Centre is located in a prime corner lot at the mall’s Damansuria Entrance, which looks over the large Damansuria open parking lot. It’s across the aisle from Christine’s bakery. The outlet is still boarded up, but Tesla branding is prominent. According to the hoardings, the showroom is supposed to open in October, which means later this month.

On our way out, we also spotted a row of what looks like Tesla Destination Chargers in the mall’s B1 carpark. Destination Chargers are AC chargers, while Tesla’s Supercharger – as found in sister mall Pavilion KL – are DC fast chargers.

Some bays are marked ‘Tesla – for internal use only’ while other bays are marked ‘Tesla Charging Only’. The former should be for the showroom’s test cars and demo units, while the latter are likely reserved for Tesla customers, excluding other EVs.

This row of chargers is conveniently located in B1 of the mall’s ‘centre court’ (Damanlela main entrance), below Paul (G) and Din Tai Fung (LG). Not ready yet, but they should be online soon in conjunction with the opening of the Experience Centre.

Fittingly, the new mall in the upscale location is giving away a Tesla Model Y worth RM209,000 in its opening special contest, which will run till February 9, 2024. To win the EV, you have to spend RM190 in a single receipt for one entry. Then, guess the number of shopping bags in a see-through case. The red Model Y is displayed at the mall’s centre court.

GALLERY: Tesla at Pavilion Damansara Heights

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.