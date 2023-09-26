Tesla Destination Charger under construction at Sunway Putra Mall B2 parking – AC chargers

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / September 26 2023 5:49 pm

A Tesla Destination Charger site has been sighted under construction at Sunway Putra Mall’s B2 parking floor. The photo above was posted on MyEVOC’s X account earlier today.

This comes as no surprise as Sunway as mentioned as one of the property developers that Tesla was working with alongside Gamuda, MRCB, Quill and Levn Capital.

A Tesla Destination Charger is different from a Supercharger. While a Tesla Supercharger is a high powered fast charging DC that can juice up your Tesla quickly, a Tesla Destination Charger is an AC charger.

Destination Chargers started off free for Tesla owners to use, but recently Tesla started having paid sites as an option for locations with a minimum of six chargers. We don’t know if this Sunway Putra site will be paid or free for Tesla owners.

