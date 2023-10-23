Tesla Supercharger set up at Freeport A’Famosa Outlet in Melaka – four V3 250 kW units; Tesla charging only

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / October 23 2023 6:17 pm

More Tesla Supercharger locations are sprouting up in Malaysia, with the latest being sighted at the Freeport A’Famosa Outlet in Melaka. Located on the parking grounds of the shopping mall, the site will have four V3 units that are capable of offering up to 250 kW of DC fast charging each when completed.

No word on how much it’ll cost to use these Superchargers, but as a reference, the rate at Iskandar Puteri and Pavilion KL locations is RM1.25 per kWh – there’s also a RM4 per minute idle fee. As we’ve seen at other Supercharger locations (including at Sunway Pyramid), the bays are clearly marked “Tesla charging only.”

Earlier this month, Tesla Malaysia officially launched its headquarters in Cyberjaya, which also serves as its head office, Experience Centre and service centre. The headquarters itself has eight Supercharger stations and 12 Wall Connector chargers, though these are limited to internal use for the time being.

