Tesla Supercharger in Sunway Pyramid – four units

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / October 10 2023 1:11 pm

Shortly after the opening of the Tesla Supercharger station in Iskandar Puteri, Johor comes the EV maker’s addition of a Supercharger location in Sunway Pyramid, with the four outlets situated after the main entrance of the shopping centre.

Still cordoned off at the time of photography, the Supercharger station at Sunway Pyramid will be opening soon, according to signage at the latest charging location, though as with other Tesla Supercharger locations at present, all four bays at this Sunway Pyramid location will be available exclusively to users of Tesla EVs, as indicated by the ‘Tesla Charging Only’ markings on these four bays.

Pricing for what appears to be Supercharger V3 units at the Sunway Pyramid location has yet to be announced, though current pricing for Supercharger use at the Iskandar Puteri location is RM1.25 per kWh, which is the same as the rate at Pavilion KL. The Iskandar Puteri and Pavilion KL locations also incur a RM4 per minute idle fee.

Yesterday, we’ve also found what appears to be a row of Tesla Destination Chargers at the mall’s B1-level carpark that will complement the Tesla Experience Centre that will soon open at the just-opened Pavilion Damansara Heights shopping mall.

The V3 iteration of the Tesla Supercharger provides up to 250 kW of charging output, which enabling an EV such as the Tesla Model Y Performance to regain up to 270 km of battery range in 15 minutes.

Last week, Tesla Malaysia officially launched its headquarters in Cyberjaya, where it has eight Supercharger stations and 12 Wall Connector chargers, though these are limited to internal use for now.

