Tesla Malaysia mantains pricing as MITI’s July 1 CBU EV RM200k CIF, 180 kW motor power ruling kicks in

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / July 1 2026 2:02 pm

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July is here, and with it comes the new MITI ruling for fully imported (CBU) electric vehicles that we’ve been tracking since May. From today, July 1, 2026, CBU EVs brought into Malaysia need to clear two hurdles – a minimum CIF (cost, insurance and freight) value of RM200,000, and a minimum power output of 180 kW, equivalent to 245 PS or 241 hp. Ready stock and cars already in transit are exempted.

In practice, that CIF floor pushes the effective entry price of a compliant CBU EV with a RM200k CIF to around RM300,000 once import duty, excise duty and SST are stacked on top, but we suppose someone could declare a car that is intended for cheaper sale at RM200k CIF and just pay more tax on it.

Naturally, all eyes have been on Tesla. Every Tesla sold here is a CBU import from Giga Shanghai, and the entire local line-up sits below RM300,000. That fuelled plenty of speculation over the past few weeks that Tesla would be forced into a hefty price hike, or would have to drop its more affordable variants altogether, the moment the calendar flipped to July.

Tesla Malaysia prices from July 1 2026

Well, the calendar has flipped – and as of this morning, Tesla Malaysia’s order pages show no price increase whatsoever. New orders are going through at exactly the same prices that have been in place for months.

Model 3 – unchanged

Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (Standard) – RM147,600

Model 3 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive – RM169,000

Model 3 Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – RM185,000

Model 3 Performance All-Wheel Drive – RM229,000

Model Y – unchanged

Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive – RM195,450

Model Y Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – RM216,450

Model Y Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive – RM242,450

Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive – RM260,000

The entry point is still the “Tesla Rahmah” Model 3 Standard RWD at RM147,600 – less than half the roughly RM300k floor the new ruling implies for CBU EVs.

Tesla doesn’t operate through the usual franchise AP route – it’s the sole member of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders Programme, which came with its own set of obligations (Supercharger rollout, local investment, a Cyberjaya presence, and so on) in exchange for market access without a Bumiputera equity partner.

The July 1 CIF-and-power ruling was issued to franchise AP holders, and Tesla, being outside that framework, appears to fall outside its scope too – going by the fact that nothing has moved on pricing today.

A few caveats before anyone celebrates too hard – none of these has been confirmed in black and white and it’s just our interpretation of what has happened. But for anyone placing an order today, the practical takeaway is simple – the feared July price jump hasn’t materialised.

FSD one-time purchase is gone – “subscription coming soon”

There is one change on the order page, though it isn’t a pricing one – and it’s something we flagged last month. The one-time purchase option for Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capability has disappeared.

As previously reported, Tesla Malaysia told customers that the RM32,000 outright FSD purchase would only be available until June 30, 2026, after which the feature would move to a subscription model – mirroring what Tesla has already done in the US, Europe and other regional markets. True to that notice, the one-time FSD option is no longer on the configurator as of today.

In its place, the Autopilot Packages section now reads “Full Self-Driving Subscription coming soon” at the top. Below that, the only add-on you can actually buy right now is Enhanced Autopilot at RM16,000, which bundles Basic Autopilot plus driver-initiated assisted driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp, lane changes and overtaking, along with Autopark and Dumb Summon (Smart Summon is noted as coming in a future update, pending development and regulatory approval).

Basic Autopilot – Autosteer and traffic-aware cruise control – remains included as standard on every car.

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