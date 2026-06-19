Tesla Malaysia to discontinue FSD one-time purchase – buy outright before June 30, 2026, or it’s sub only

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / June 19 2026 1:24 pm

Tesla Malaysia has told customers that the one-time purchase option for Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capability will soon be discontinued in our market.

According to a notice posted on the company’s official Malaysian Instagram account, buyers who want to lock in the outright purchase must complete it on or before June 30, 2026. After that date, the perpetual licence goes away, and FSD is expected to be offered only as a recurring subscription – mirroring what Tesla has already done in its larger markets.

Right now, FSD is listed at RM32,000 as a one-time add-on on Tesla Malaysia’s website, with Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) at RM16,000. If you’ve been on the fence, this is effectively the last window to “own” it on the car.

The change here is part of a global pivot. In January 2026, Elon Musk announced on X that Tesla would stop selling FSD as a one-time purchase after February 14, 2026, with the feature available only as a monthly subscription thereafter.

The US and Canada were first to hit the cut-off on Valentine’s Day, ending the US$8,000 outright option in favour of a US$99/month subscription. The rollout then moved market by market – new orders in Australia and New Zealand from April 1, 2026, the Netherlands on May 15, and the UK and most of Europe on May 21 (priced at £3,400 for buyers who acted before the cut-off).

Tesla does not currently offer an FSD subscription in Malaysia, and just as importantly, FSD is still not active for use here pending regulatory approval. So a Malaysian buyer paying RM32,000 today is buying a forward promise rather than a feature they can switch on tomorrow.

The open question the notice doesn’t answer: once the one-time option disappears on June 30, will Tesla immediately introduce a local subscription, or will there be a period where new buyers simply have no way to add FSD at all?

For context on when activation might actually arrive here, it’s worth looking at how FSD’s right-hand-drive rollout is progressing. As of June 2026, supervised FSD is live in 11 markets worldwide, but the vast majority are left-hand-drive (the US, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, China, South Korea, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Estonia).

Among right-hand-drive markets like ours, the picture is far thinner. The lists below are based on the FSD rollout slide presented by Tesla AI VP Ashok Elluswamy at the CVPR 2026 conference in Denver on June 4, 2026, cross-referenced with regulatory trackers – and filtered to RHD markets only.

Tesla Self-Driving Global Rollout Current Status pic.twitter.com/rnzBRykx2u — Whole Mars Catalog (@wholemars) June 3, 2026

Australia and New Zealand remain the only two right-hand-drive countries where supervised FSD can actually be switched on, helped in part by road rules that suited the technology. Both originally went live on the v13.2.9 “Down Under” branch and sat on it for roughly nine months.

Coincidentally, Tesla announced just today that FSD Supervised v14 is now rolling out across both AU and NZ markets – the wider public push following a limited Early Access deployment of v14 that began around June 8.

Interestingly, the rollout status slide above lists colours Malaysia in yellow, which means it is on Tesla’s pending-approval list, but with no firm date.

The cleaner explanation for why Tesla is killing one-time purchases worldwide may have less to do with FSD itself and more to do with Musk’s pay cheque. At the November 2025 AGM, Tesla shareholders approved Musk’s 2025 CEO Performance Award.

Alongside aggressive market-cap targets ranging from US$2 trillion up to US$8.5 trillion, the plan ties Musk’s stock tranches to a set of operational milestones. Among them: 20 million vehicles delivered, one million Optimus robots, one million robotaxis in commercial operation – and crucially, 10 million active FSD subscriptions.

Note the wording: subscriptions, not purchases. A customer who pays once for a perpetual FSD licence does nothing to move that 10-million needle. A customer paying every month does.

If you’re ordering a new Tesla and you want FSD tied permanently to the car, the math is straightforward – the RM32,000 one-time purchase is available only until June 30, 2026. But do remember it is tied to the car and not the purchaser, so an owned licence travels with the vehicle when you sell it.

Against that, you’re paying RM32,000 today for a capability you can’t fully use in Malaysia yet, betting that activation and regulatory approval eventually arrive. Existing owners who have already bought FSD are unaffected – their capability remains tied to their vehicle regardless of this change.

For now, anyone weighing the decision should treat June 30 as a hard deadline for the outright option, and watch closely for whether a local subscription – and an actual activation timeline for FSD features in Malaysia – follows.

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