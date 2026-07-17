Tesla Malaysia raises prices – Model 3 from RM149k, Model Y from RM198k; up RM1,400 to RM3,000

In Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / July 17 2026 6:45 am

Earlier this week, we reported that Tesla Malaysia would be raising prices range-wide as part of a global pricing adjustment exercise, and the new prices are now live on the Tesla Malaysia configurator. Every variant of the Model 3 and Model Y is now dearer, with increases ranging from RM1,400 to RM3,000.

Starting with the Model 3, the entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive – the RM147,600 Rahmah Tesla that became the cheapest new Tesla in Malaysia when it arrived in January – survives the adjustment, but it’s now RM149,000, up RM1,400. Crucially, it still sneaks in under the RM150k mark, so the answer to the question we posed earlier this week is yes, the Model 3 Rahmah remains – just slightly less rahmah than before.

The rest of the Model 3 range sees bigger jumps. The Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is now RM171,000 (up RM2,000 from RM169,000), the Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive is RM187,000 (up RM2,000 from RM185,000), while the Performance All-Wheel Drive takes the biggest hit at RM232,000, up RM3,000 from RM229,000.

Over on the Model Y side, the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is now RM198,000, up RM2,550 from RM195,450, while the Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive is RM219,000, also up RM2,550 from RM216,450. The range-topping Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive – the six-seater – rises RM3,000 to RM263,000 from RM260,000.

You’ll notice the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive is absent from the list – that variant was dropped from the Malaysian line-up earlier this month, leaving the Model Y L as the sole AWD option for now.

Here’s the full breakdown of new prices versus old:

Tesla Model 3

Rear-Wheel Drive – RM149,000 (was RM147,600, +RM1,400)

Premium Rear-Wheel Drive – RM171,000 (was RM169,000, +RM2,000)

Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – RM187,000 (was RM185,000, +RM2,000)

Performance All-Wheel Drive – RM232,000 (was RM229,000, +RM3,000)

Tesla Model Y

Premium Rear-Wheel Drive – RM198,000 (was RM195,450, +RM2,550)

Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – RM219,000 (was RM216,450, +RM2,550)

Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive – RM263,000 (was RM260,000, +RM3,000)

To recap the context: Tesla buyers had only just breathed a sigh of relief when MITI’s July 1, 2026 CBU EV rules – the RM200,000 CIF floor and 180 kW minimum motor output requirement – came into effect with Tesla maintaining its pricing. This week’s increase is unrelated to the MITI ruling, being part of a global pricing adjustment exercise instead, but the end result for the Malaysian buyer is the same: a more expensive Tesla.

So, RM1,400 to RM3,000 more for a new Tesla in Malaysia – does this change your buying decision, or is it a small enough bump to shrug off? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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