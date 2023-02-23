The ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) has said it is discussing with both Proton and Perodua on expediting the production of national electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable, Bernama reports.
“This move is also expected to widen the range of EV choices in the market for the people,” MITI minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in his winding-up speech on the royal address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.
It was also mentioned that the approved permit (AP) guidelines will be revised in order to provide flexibility in terms of the maximum number of CBU vehicle imports for market research pre-assembly of EVs. This is so local vehicle makers have the opportunity to assess the needs of the new market in the EV segment prior to production.
MITI is fully backing the EV agenda and also said recently that it had submitted proposals to further stimulate the EV market in Malaysia to the ministry of finance. It had also said previously that CBU EVs priced from as low as RM120,000 will enter the country sometime in the second quarter of this year.
Comments
why keep seeing these corrupted minister faces every so often? If they are bein investigated, please remove their power until they cleared their names.
Somehow partly agreed a failed bulldoze minister who cannot even win election gets free ride and a defender of Direct Negotiation Tender with the special P-arty just before election – probably to make himself more relevant thinking he done a great job after all those years including CIMB.
you dont know the story? pmx doesnt want him. the ydpa wants him. want him to be finance minister. pmx doesnt have choice. that’s why pmx became finance minister.
May go straight to Full spec, a Level 5 Autonomous vehicle.
No need cheap low spec EV with charging lag issue.
https://paultan.org/2023/01/13/myav-reveals-official-autonomous-vehicle-route-in-malaysia-2-loops-near-futurise-magic-in-cyberjaya/
To be mass produced by P1 and P2 with more demarcated roads, immediate elevate Public Transport to world Best. Reducing CO emission effectively with more digitalized ride sharing.
Yeah right….
People buying budget cars have resale value as a factor to consider.
EVs typically suffer badly in resale value.
Unless the EV can be cheaper than ICE vehicles.
You can debate all you want on the lower running cost.
A wise budget cautious spender will prefer to have cash in our own wallet.
Unless the gomen is subsidising these EV price, this would be just another big boys toys scenario.
Or just let other manufacturers enjoy the same incentives as P1 and P2? Why force everyone to swallow this bitter pill which is supporting these sub par serial rebadgers who are a stain to our country’s automotive scene?
P1 and P2 have better local supplier network.
The ministry is raising Malaysia, must local supply for Malaysian Maju.
Well too bad for you minister both Perodua & Proton had already laid out their future plans and it involves Hybrid first to maximise profit before moving into EV space – well just in case you did not know both Daihatsu in 2021 only produces hybrid while Geely only had the Geometry C as EV and you can dream on if that will be rebadged anytime soon.
Just open up the automotive market. Remove AP nonsense.
Stop providing tongkat to P1 and P2. Let them compete internationally. NO MORE TONGKAT!
Pushing on something when they are not ready will backfire.
Perodua have zero experience in hybrid, let alone EV. As for Proton, their experience so far is just designing grille. You don’t ask a kitchen cleaner to cook you a full course meal.
just rebadge BYD… easy n fast.. jual murah2
… rakyat happy