23 February 2023 12:22 pm / By Gerard Lye

The ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) has said it is discussing with both Proton and Perodua on expediting the production of national electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable, Bernama reports.

“This move is also expected to widen the range of EV choices in the market for the people,” MITI minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in his winding-up speech on the royal address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

It was also mentioned that the approved permit (AP) guidelines will be revised in order to provide flexibility in terms of the maximum number of CBU vehicle imports for market research pre-assembly of EVs. This is so local vehicle makers have the opportunity to assess the needs of the new market in the EV segment prior to production.

MITI is fully backing the EV agenda and also said recently that it had submitted proposals to further stimulate the EV market in Malaysia to the ministry of finance. It had also said previously that CBU EVs priced from as low as RM120,000 will enter the country sometime in the second quarter of this year.