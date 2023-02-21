To further advance Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) is encouraging the introduction of more affordable EVs, Bernama reports.
According to MITI deputy secretary general Datuk Seri Norazman Ayub, EV models priced from as low as RM120,000 will be coming to Malaysia in the second quarter of this year. At present, the most affordable EV on sale is the base 400 Pro variant of the Ora Good Cat from Great Wall Motors (GWM), which is priced at RM139,800 on-the-road without insurance. Another EV that falls below the RM150,000 price point is the Standard Range variant of the BYD Atto 3 at RM149,800.
“We have now encouraged the importation of more EVs, particularly from China, because we want to have more EVs which are affordable for the rakyat,” said Norazman, who also reiterated the government’s goal of providing at least 10,000 EV charging stations in the country by 2025.
“We will be working with highway concessionaires such as PLUS Expressways for the charging stations. We want to invite any particular investor to invest in charging stations to be part of the development of the EV ecosystem,” Norazman added.
Previously, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, minister of natural resources, environment and climate change, made a similar statement on affordable EVs, although the target price mentioned at the time was under RM100,000.
“Most EVs in our market cost RM100,000 or more, hence the need to shift our attention to a larger market with EVs costing RM100,000 or less. The government is exploring avenues to introduce more affordable EVs in Malaysia and will be observing Proton as to when they will introduce a Geely-based electric vehicle here,” the minister said then.
Meanwhile, MITI minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said last December that the government strongly supported the EV agenda. Several targets were laid out too, including having electrified vehicles account for 15% of total industry volume (TIV) by 2030 and 38% of TIV by 2040.
Comments
please hurry up! I need to buy a new car this year. I want an electric car, because I’ve taste it and I can never go back to old petrol cars.
“As low as RM120k”? For a politician this might be “low”.
i been impress by the number of charging station…this article write 10,0000 ….when click in article is 10,000.
typo error ga?
We need China’s help to ease our burden of buying EV cars. Even Geely can’t do much here, even with the help of Proton.
Guess it would be a latest model from QingLongCai.
What a nice policy instead of getting our own car brand to move into the EV space – we are trying to promote more imported cars (Lets make others great again as they need your money while our own gets very little in return)
10000 charging statiin seems alot but u devide 13 (FD included) that is only about 900 unit per state. Considering the time taken to charge plus waiting etc, it wd be a painful experience to own an EV now.
affordable is RM120,000. wow… are we a high income country or what!?
Anything above RM 100,000 for a 5-seater EV is NOT AFFORDABLE. Period.
If your house is only having single phase supply, that too can be a factor on how fast you can charge the car. At minimum you need to have a 11kW or 22kW else you will be visiting charger station all the time. On another note, the electricity cost are also different depending on how much your household is using. The more you use, the more expensive is the tier block pricing under TNB.