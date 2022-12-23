The ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) recently met local industry players to talk about electric vehicles and the development of the local EV industry.
This was revealed by deputy minister Liew Chin Tong, who represented MITI and minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in a townhall meeting with the local automotive industry, represented by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), Proton and Perodua. P2 president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad and Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah are seen in the pictures that Liew tweeted.
“In our discussion about the future of the automotive industry, many agreed that development of EV is the way forward,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said. “Investment for technological upgrade, knowledge and expertise transfer to build a robust local industry should be the main goals of the automotive industry,” he added.
More incentives for local players are almost certainly on the cards. In September, MITI secretary general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali said that the ministry has proposed that more EV incentives be included in Budget 2023.
“MITI as well as various ministries, agencies, industry players and associations have agreed that we should place [more] emphasis in building efficient and quality infrastructure for charging stations,” he said.
“We realise the need to ensure the regulatory process is facilitative enough towards ensuring a conducive environment for the EV industry to thrive. In fact, MITI has actually put up a few proposals for Budget 2023; certain incentives to ensure that local industry players are be able to compete in the EV ecosystem,” he added.
Budget 2023, presented by the previous administration in October, had the current import duty and excise duty exemption for CBU EVs extended till December 31, 2024. The original and current duty-free scheme is to end on December 31, 2023 for CBU EVs, and up to December 31, 2025 for CKD locally-assembled EVs.
Also included was the exemption of approved permit (AP) fee for EVs, potentially making imported EVs even cheaper, if companies pass the AP savings to customers.
The MAA, which represents carmakers in our country, was previously quoted as saying that it wants EV incentives to go on for 10 years. “We seek extension of full import and excise tax exemption for CBU EVs while the market is preparing for the growth of EVs in Malaysia. We hope there will be incentives for up to 10 years,” president Datuk Aishah Ahmad said in September, adding that efforts to locally assemble CKD EVs are in progress.
Budget 2023 was presented by former finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul, who is now MITI minister.
Comments
Is it about time we all wake up to the EV scam? The electric grid is run on fossil fuel. There are not enough charging points to cater to the eventual vast numbers of EVs. In the event of a disaster, when the grid is down all EVs are useless. Any tax incentives are short term. The environmental cost in lithium mining and eventual battery disposal simply don’t add up. Extra weight of carrying a big battery pack around impacts on suspension, tyres and road longevity. Not saying EV is bad, just trying to say Yes let EV be an extra option for the people but please don’t formulate policies to favour EV at the expense of all existing solutions. News flash “Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis”
To Deputy minister Liew Chin Tong,
Better amend the JPJ law to allow retrofit current/old car into EV car.
Tell the carmakers to provide official EV retrofit kit for common models (eg. Proton Saga, Perodua Myvi, etc) to comply with safety rules and encourage recycle/restore old models into EV cars.
Allow approved 3rd party EV installers which will help workshop owners with new business options (retrofit EV car).
Introduce EV car modules in local technical vocational schools/colleges to prepare students for new EV car industries.
Thank you and all the best.
Kind of agreed tht EV not truly environment friendly, as it still depend on power generate by fossil fuel. I think to move fwd, gment shd built more solar hybrid power charging station. And local industry players shd look into r&d on solar hybrid car. Solar hybrid tht use solar to charge the battery during day and use grid power to charge during nite time..at least can reduce the dependent on grid power.
Fully agreed! EV do not solve emission problem for Malaysia, we are just shifting pollutant emission to power station, as our source of electricity is still coal powered. I do agreed with Gabriel below that Hybrid is the better compromise for now.
Remember Europe used to push diesel car due to their lower CO2 emission, disregarding some research finding that fine diesel soot is harmful for human. Now they are banning diesel car. Same trend here…
i think its abt time tht gment look into amphibious car project since it quite often flooded. Encourage local Uni colab with industry player to build amphibious car as in future more places will go underwater due to water rising resulted by global warming.
inb4 Pakatan gatecrash the party with 3rd national flying car-pet projek. Habeslah P1 & P2! Now both enemies have to ‘unity’ to fight Pakatan ‘unity’!
“More incentives for local players are almost certainly on the cards.”
Wow. Instead of letting the market do its thing, here we go again with tongkat culture.
Lithium mining?
Recycling of batteries after usable lifespan?
I still think hybrid is a good compromise before going full electric.
can you guys also build/produce small eV lorries or commercial vans? these vehicles also pollute alot, or even more because most of the time they are not well maintained and spew tons of CO2. We should not just concentrate on passenger eVs but expand to include as many types of vehicles as possible
Been driving a hybrid for the past 8years, i’d prefer a Plug-in with a fair range of 80-100kms for my next vehicle (possibly a prius-like phev & under 120k mark) before leaping into full EV which will be most desirable if only public charging facilities are abundant.