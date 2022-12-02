In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 December 2022 8:45 pm / 0 comments

With the appointment of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on November 24, there has been a lot of anticipation about who will be included in PM10’s cabinet.

We finally have an answer today, as Anwar has revealed the ministers for key roles in his cabinet, following his meeting with His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier this morning.

Ministerial departments that play a role in shaping and defining the local automotive and mobility industries include the ministry of transport (MOT), ministry of international trade and industry (MITI), works ministry (KKR), ministry of finance (MOF), and in this age of electric vehicles, the ministry of environment and water (KASA).

For some examples, the transport ministry is responsible for things like driving licences, public transport and road rules. Other ministries like MITI and MOF decide how vehicles are priced in Malaysia, while the works ministry deals with publics works (highways, roads) and KASA leads the efforts towards Sustainable Malaysia 2030, which involves EVs.

In the newly announced cabinet, Anwar named Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the first deputy prime minister, while Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was named second deputy prime minister. There’s no minister of environment and water this time around, although the post of minister of economy returns. With a familiar name back at the helm of MITI, it’s likely that some of the points in Budget 2023 will be brought up again when it is tabled again under the new administration. Here are the other key members (as far as automotive-related) of PM10’s cabinet:

Transport minister – Anthony Loke Siew Fook

Minister of international trade and industry – Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz

Works minister – Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi

Finance minister – Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Minister of economy – Rafizi Ramli

Minister of natural resources, nature and climate change – Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad

Minister of domestic trade and cost of living – Salahuddin bin Ayub

For reference, here’s a look back at previous individuals that have held these roles under three previous administrations formed after major general elections/political events. Keep in mind that some ministries are known by different names, or were reorganised.

PM7 – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (May 10, 2018 to February 24, 2020) Transport minister – Anthony Loke Siew Fook

Minister of international trade and industry – Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking

Works minister – Baru Bian

Finance minister – Lim Guan Eng

Minister of energy, science, technology, environment and climate change – Yee Bee Yin

Minister of economic affairs – Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali

Minister of domestic trade and consumers affairs – Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

PM8 – Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (March 1, 2020 to August 16, 2021) Transport minister – Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong

Minister of international trade and industry – Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali

Works minister – Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof

Finance minister – Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz

Minister of energy and natural resources – Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah

Minister of science, technology and innovation – Khairy Jamaluddin

Minister of environment and water – Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man

Minister of domestic trade and consumers affairs – Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi