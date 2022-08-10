The government says it will begin making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) for its vehicle fleet beginning from 2023. This was revealed by environment and water (KASA) minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.
“Starting next year, all vehicle procurement by the government will consist of electric cars,” he said at a press conference following an event yesterday.
He also revealed plans to make certain locations such as Langkawi and Putrajaya as starting points to drive electrification forward. “For example, in Langkawi, we could give 100 electric motorcycles to residents in exchange for their old bikes or upgrade their vehicles. Our intention is to use such resort islands as a pilot project,” he said.
He added that the choice of utilising islands such as Langkawi to help develop a model was because implementation would be easier in terms of infrastructure and support. As for Putrajaya, he said that the government was looking at making it a carbon-free city, and so it would increase the usage of EVs there.
He added that details regarding specifics have not yet been decided. “The details have not been decided yet because there are not many EVs (in our market), so the cost is quite high, but if more are used, the cost will be cheaper,” he said.
Tuan Ibrahim said that a current issue is the number of charging stations available in the country, which are still limited. He said that the government is currently in negotiations with several parties to develop the charging infrastructure.
The minister’s statement on EV adoption by the government follows that as outlined in the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB), a study that was published by the Malaysian Green Technology And Climate Change Centre (MGTC, formerly known as GreenTech) last year.
In it, the study – which details recommendations by KASA – listed out the adoption of BEVs for use in government and GLC fleets as a means to encourage wider adoption, with the government leading by example. The initial stage will be to establish EV procurement for the government fleet by open tender, listing up to 2030 for the process.
The plan calls for 10% of new additions to the fleet being of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the first year (which was supposed to have been this year), with the percentage increasing to 20% over the following two years. The process will also be adopted for GLC fleets, with tax incentives being provided until 2030, with 20% of new vehicles for the GLC fleets to be made up of EVs in the next three plus years.
Comments
So rich…
Not only that Mercedes Benz must be lobbying for contracts too especially we have such fondness of the west especially when it comes to contract + Contract in a contract.
Ni semua projek MB – mengabehkan boreh.
How about giving Wuling Air and Volt City to the director generals and ministers?
Before procurement begins,who is getting the billion dollar mega contract ? In terms of vehicles and charging infra,
Spanco or who ?
Even without taxes,most bigger EVs would be priced above quarter of a million RM each.
Perodua has a pilot EV project.Why not reward P2 for their hard work instead of awarding to” unknown” s.
It woulnt bring down the ev price.
should use Bus and Van – Car Sharing,
then better environmental friendly.
you mean you want the ministers to ride the kum pool???
Use RapidKL, why they build something but they don’t use it?
They found a loophole to not buy Proton!
Here we go again. Tons of money that’ll magically disappear into thin air and get redistributed to the wealthy.
There goes tax payers money again.
I dare to save the main purpose switching to EV not because of environmental conservation. They are due to 1) a new way to request budget and go into own pockets 2) to show off to their boss (which are the pity voters) 3) Just an excuse to change to new tech cars
They are so rich but always thinkvof how to exploit T20 groups which are struggling their daily life. T20 has high comitment, once they lost their jobs, they will be suffered. This minister can just break their legs and enjoy life with no worry at all!
Since our ministers need to go everywhere all day I foresee they need a backup ICE Vellfire in case the EV run out of juice. Some places where they need to visit might not even have basic infra like reliable water, power and internet what more a fast charger for their EV. For those who have EV right now better watch out as our VIP might want to use the fast charger ASAP and those fast charger might be ‘chop’ in advanced.
EQS incoming!!!!!!
I don’t think the government is ready on full scale EV. Please look at the holistic view on EV especially safety. As the EV usage grow, the insiden of EV on fire is drastically inceease. Is our Bomba ready to handle Lithium battery explosion/fire? Have you see on EV bus burn in Paris recently? Are we ready?
How about bicycles?
Or if cars necessary, won’t a Myvi suffice?
please no. this could be the worse thing that could happen to EV ownership in malaysia.
we already have not enough DC fast chargers on the highway. sometimes there are queues.
imagine everyone queueing patiently, then a menteri EQS and all the outrider convoys all comes and forces an EV charging out of its bay so it can charge.
besides, seems rather nonsensical to get 1 car in the menteri convoy to be zero emissions, when theres so much more unnecessary emissions by other cars in the convoy that were not even necessary to begin with
1. correct – they will hogging all the slow charging station, Teh Tarik session.
2. but EQS – 2nd row not comfortable,
the Menteri will not choose it.
hold on didn’t they JUST upgrade to Toyota Alphard/Velfire quite recently? he really needs to focus on actual pressing environmental issues first like the despicable water quality in Kelantan, or the out of control illegal (and legal) logging activities. because upgrading cars is not a pressing matter at all, especially given they JUST got a new fleet within these past couple of years.
Lagi lagi kereta baru. In the meanwhile, rakyat should kurang sikit makan ayam.
They will give it to a middle men and the middle men will buy it from the manufacturer and make tons of profit without doing anything!! Sometimes I wish I also can make money without doing anything, but unfortunately I have to work hard :(
bila DAP berkokok
Why is everybody so negative? The initiative is probably fought with problems, corruptions and what nots. But we have to start somewhere. This is a lot better than not doing anything..
Yes. Tomorrow ask we should tell our boss to give new car. With that it will bring big business to the company.
aiyaaa.. just subscribe the ativa hybrid package la… RM500/bulan chip chip.. after 5 years kasi balik P2
Leading by example konon. Tak nak lead example ke naik public transport pergi kerja?