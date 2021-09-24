In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 September 2021 11:17 am / 7 comments

The transport ministry says it is looking into the possibility of using technology to improve the integrity of driving tests in Malaysia. According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, the ministry is presently conducting a feasibility study on the use of video recordings and sensors to prevent corrupt practices, The Star reports.

He said the ministry would look into using CCTV videos and sensors in the vehicles used for taking driving tests. Cameras will be present inside vehicles, and all the poles in the parking circuit will be equipped with sensors and cameras. This would verify the integrity of tests, he said. “It means that we can record, play back and look at what had transpired when allegations are made,” he explained.

“Previously there were claims that you could give bribes when taking a driving test. This will be unfair if there is no such evidence. With the use of such technology, all the information can be controlled by a control centre, and integrity can finally be upheld,” he said. Wee was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (PN-Libaran) at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Separately, Wee told Zakaria that the extension given to learners drivers licence (LDL) holders until June 30 next year to renew their licences would help those unable to follow through on the licensing process and take their driving test due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The extension period has been given to allow those who could not follow the usual process to obtain a licence and sit for a driving test due to the closure of driving institutes, which led to an estimated 462,000 candidates who are (part of a) backlog,” he said, adding that there are presently about 73,000 people waiting to take driving theory tests.

The ministry has also granted driving institute operators’ a three-month moratorium until November 30 to renew permits that expired between January and September this year. Driving institutes, which were closed during the lockdown, were finally permitted to operate again on September 9