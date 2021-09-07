In Local News / By Mick Chan / 7 September 2021 7:11 pm / 1 comment

Motor vehicle driving institutes will be permitted to re-open for operation from September 9, 2021, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has announced.

This will be conducted by appointment, as laid out under the National Recovery Plan (NRP), however driving license examinations will only commence on September 17, the transport minister’s statement continued, saying that the gap is to allow the driving institutes to manage any issues that may arise for exam candidates to face.

Permission has been granted with the approval of the National Security Council (MKN), and is subject to compliance with the following stipulations that centres fully adhere to current standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the NRP, and the full vaccination of employees, teaching staff and candidates, with verifiable identification cards (NRICs) and Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates.

Driving institutes will be permitted to operate at capacities based on the percentage of employees that have been vaccinated, Wee said. For example, institutes with 40% of its employees vaccinated may operate at 60% of staff count, while those with 60% of its employees vaccinated may operate at 80% staff count. Centres may operate with full staff count if at least 80% of staff have been vaccinated.

In terms of exceptions, persons not allowed into driving institute premises are staff or candidates showing Covid symptoms; persons residing in areas under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO); individuals flagged as persons under surveillance (PUS) and persons under quarantine.

Health protocols as stipulated by the ministry of health include body temperature checks, MySejahtera check-ins, physical distancing, and the use of face masks as well as hand sanitisers. The transport ministry wishes to remind the public that violated of relevant SOPs can result in actions taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

As acknowledgement and allowing for difficulties potentially faced by driving institutes throughout this pandemic, the transport ministry will grant a three-month moratorium on renewal of motor vehicle driving institutes’ permits until November 30, 2021, for those whose permits expire between January and September 2021, the transport minister’s statement read.