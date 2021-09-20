In Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 September 2021 10:30 am / 4 comments

Holders of the learner driver license (LDL) have been given until June next year for them to be renewed, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. The extension has been granted by the road transport department (JPJ) to help those unable to follow through on the licensing process and take their driving test due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, The Star reported.

“Previously, we extended the validity of the LDL, which was three months, to November this year. As transport minister, I have agreed to give an extension for the LDL to June 30 next year. Those with [the] LDL no longer have to rush to go through their driving tests with the extension given, as they will have more time to make the necessary arrangements,” he said.

Prior to this, the JPJ stated in August that all road users were required to have their driving licenses and road tax renewed by September 30, with no further extension given beyond that date.

Meanwhile, the transport ministry is also looking into providing more mobile JPJ counters for the public to more easily gain access to the department’s services during the pandemic. There are currently 17 mobile JPJ counters around the country, or roughly one for each state, and the transport ministry will be in talks with the finance ministry to provide more mobile JPJ units, the transport minister said.

“The ministry will also be adding 50 more JPJ kiosks nationwide. We will be getting the supply for the kiosks between October and November this year,” said Wee, adding that the mobile counters are helpful for those living in areas without a JPJ office or post office.