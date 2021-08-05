In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 August 2021 9:53 am / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has reminded all road users that they have to renew their driving licence and road tax (LKM) by September 30, saying there would be no further extension period beyond that date.

In line with the closure of land transport agencies at the start of the full movement control order (FMCO), a leeway for renewals was announced on June 1, in which those with their driving license, LKM or vocational license (PSV/GDL) expiring between June 1 to July 31 were given an extension to renew the documents from August 1 to September 30 this year.

In a statement, the department said that the moratorium would not be extended, and that checks on ensuring compliance and enforcement by police and JPJ will begin from October 1. Until that deadline, all vehicles with expired road tax must have valid insurance cover. Motorists will need to print out and keep their insurance e-cover note in the vehicle and present it to the authorities should it be requested.

It urged road users to do their renewals online via the MySikap JPJ portal or through MyEG. Transactions that cannot be done online can be done at JPJ counters, but only on an appointment basis. Appointments can be made online via the links here.

The department added it had also discussed with Pos Malaysia the resumption of counter services for JPJ transactions, which had been halted during the FMCO. It said that Pos Malaysia expects to have these services available again at all its 650-plus branches nationwide starting from August 9. It said that it will ensure that stocks of licenses and road tax slips are sufficient to meet the expected surge in demand.